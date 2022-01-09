The Tender Bar | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

George Clooney (whose filmography as a director includes titles such as Midnight Sky – 60% of 2020; Operation Monument – 30% of 2014; and Power and Betrayal – 85% of 2011) runs The Tender Bar – 53%, 106 minute long drama tape. With a script written by William Monahan, based on the memoirs of the American writer and journalist JR Moehringer, The Tender Bar is an exclusive production and premiere of Amazon Prime Video. With a cast that includes names like Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan, The Tender Bar It also features performances by Lily Rabe, Christopher Lloyd, Max Martini, Rhenzy Feliz, Briana middleton, Daniel Ranieri, Max Casella and Sondra James, among others.

History dating back to the childhood and adolescent years of JR Moehringer (interpreted by Tye sheridan in his youthful stage and by Daniel ranieri in the infantile one) in Manhasset, Long Island, place to which it moves after the abandonment of its father. There both the figure of his Uncle Charlie (Ben affleck), a bartender by profession and a self-made man, as well as the coexistence with the customers who frequent the bar will become determining elements for the choice of future profession: to become a novelist.

A point at which both the sharpest critics and those who best rate The Tender Bar – 53% converge is that the character that stands out the most throughout their footage is not necessarily the protagonist, but the one played by Ben affleck. Aspect that plays against the film directed by George Clooney, by diverting the attention of its viewers towards a secondary character and not delving with enough emphasis on the growth of its central character.

A coming off age (a film focused on the psychological and moral growth of its protagonist) acceptable, warm and compliant in general terms, but that does not manage to excite at all by wasting even its moments of greatest comedy and that, perhaps, is most remembered for presenting a of the best performances of Affleck leaving aside the story that it intends to present to us.

Here is a short and representative compilation of reviews, reviews and ratings about The Tender Bar – 53%, tape referred to here:

Tim Grierson writes in Screen Daily the next:

… By not delving deeply, the director disappoints the very real growing pains that deeply shape people’s lives, especially those individuals who then turn their childhood into a successful memory that will eventually be adapted into a movie.

For The Playlist, Rafaela Sales Ross review:

It is a pity that The Tender Bar never really capitalize on the quality of your few comic-inspired moments into a melodrama doomed to be forever trapped in afternoon reruns.

Movements notes that:

The only character that evolves or that shows motivations is the protagonist and that makes the film less than anecdotal than incomplete. Not even with the constant flatulence of Christopher Lloyd get The Tender Bar elicit a smile from us.

In the same sense as the previous ones José Iván Sabau Tórrelo stands out in I’m from cinema:

George Clooney He seems to direct the tape as if it were a procedure that he wants to get rid of. The result is a story that fulfills but does not excite. A soulless drama in which only the performance of Affleck save the furniture.

From a different perspective Silvia Garcia Jerez comment on The Chromosphere:

Its slow narrative, its astonishing ellipsis (attention to the one that takes place in a corridor, leaves you astonished) or the direction of actors, with a Ben affleck Cathedral in possibly the best work of his career, they make this new work of the actor a film to be vindicated.

Țara Bennett think about IGN:

The Tender Bar is a comforting tape, a coming off age which works just as well as it does thanks to the warm guidance of George Clooney and a great cast. The whole movie feels like visiting those family members that you really like, but don’t see often.

Chris Evangelista highlights in Slash Film:

… Affleck it’s the only real draw in the movie. His funny, rude, working-class acting breathes in the oxygen that the movie’s lungs need so badly, but at the end of the day, this isn’t his story, it really should have been.

For The Guardian, Peter Bradshaw notes:

George Clooney he’s long been a force for good in movies and public life, but what a disconcertingly bland, forgiving, and ruthless movie he’s directed here.

MN Miller underlines in Ready Steady Cut:

The Tender Bar is a coming of age to feel good with one of the best performances of Ben affleck. A nice story about a boy raised in a village. The adaptation of Clooney He has a warm heart and a sense of humor to adapt to circumstances.

