The starter Pokémon and their evolutions are ordered from worst to best in Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl – Nintenderos

We bring again an interesting compilation recently shared that is related to one of the most prominent titles in the catalog on the hybrid console. This time we are talking about Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Pokémon and their starter Pokémon.

In this case, we have been able to know an interesting top offered by ScreenRant where, after analyzing their performance in the game by users, they have classified from worst to best the starter Pokémon and their evolutions in the remake. The result is as follows:

9 Chimchar

Chimchar 8 Turtwig

Turtwig 7 Piplup

Piplup 6 Grotle

Grotle 5 Prinplup

Prinplup 4 Monferno

Monferno 3 Torterra

Torterra two Empoleon

Empoleon one Infernape

We remind you that on the web you have information about the remakes about:

Sinnoh’s Starter Pokémon

Below you can find the premise of these remakes:

Experience a nostalgic adventure brought to life again in Pokémon Shiny Diamond for Nintendo Switch! Set out on a journey full of mysteries throughout the Sinnoh region, catch Pokémon, face the strongest Pokémon Trainers in the region, and derail Team Galaxy’s treacherous plans. Thus, your adventure begins when a famous professor who investigates the evolution of Pokémon recruits you to travel the length and breadth of the region in order to complete a Pokémon encyclopedia known as a Pokédex. As a Pokémon Trainer, you will meet lots of people and Pokémon during your journey, including other Trainers eager to fight! Of course, be very careful, because the Galaxy Team, a sinister organization, will not leave you alone for a moment. What are these elegantly dressed minions up to? Put your Coaching skills to the test by challenging Sinnoh’s Gym Leaders. Each victory brings you a little closer to the Pokémon League and the glory that comes with participating in it. Do you think you can win the title of champion of Sinnoh?

What is your opinion? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game, including all the guides, here.

