The social network that obsesses Jennifer Lawrence and that has been self-banned

After starring in the hit Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up,’ the actress Jennifer Lawrence She has decided to censor herself from a social network, in which she prefers to be active to enjoy the content and publications of others, but still does not dare to create her own content. The interpreter of the scientist ‘Kate Dibiasky’ admitted that she is obsessed with the Tik Tok network and enjoys watching videos on the platform very much, however, she was emphatic in saying that she will not appear dancing in the well-known social network, widely used to perform challenges and publish viral song dances.

Interviewed on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, on a show recorded in December but aired this week, the 31-year-old actress was asked what is the “most used application on her phone.” and sheepishly replied, “Oh God, I hate the answer, but it’s Tik Tok.” Then host Stephen Colbert asked, “Do you do TikTok?” and she replied, “No, I don’t do Tik oks”, to which Stephen said, “Why not?” and she reiterated the refusal to upload her own content on the network. In the program the star of ‘Do not look up’, who is expecting her first child with her husband Cooke maroneyAlthough he admitted that he watches a lot of Tik Tok videos, he completely ruled out making his own dance trends on the app, or even participating. in them.

Jennifer Lawrence narrated that Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet “drove her crazy” during the filming of the last scenes of “Don’t Look Up.” “Timothée was excited to be away from home after the lockdown. I think it was something like his first scene. And Leo had chosen the song that was playing in the car and said ‘you know, this song is about, you know, blah blah blah,’ ”said Lawrence, who admitted it was “great” to work with Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill and Tyler Perry.

In the dark comedy directed by Adam McKay, two astronomers, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, discovered a comet that will end the world. 100% convinced of their calculations, the pair of scientists try to warn the world that a comet will crash on Earth and destroy the planet in six months, but no one seems to take it seriously, not even the president of the United States played by Meryl Streep.

Recently the actress admitted in another interview the salary difference in ‘Do not look up’. While Leonardo DiCaprio earned $ 30 million, Jennifer Lawrence received a slightly lower amount, 25 million. “Leo attracts more box office than me”said the actress who seems not to care much about the difference. “I am very lucky and I am happy with my agreement,” she said, although she acknowledged that “it is extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that seems unequal, they tell you that it is not gender disparity, but they cannot tell you what exactly it is. “he added.

Less than 15 days after its premiere on Netflix, the film starring Jennifer Lawrence has become the third most watched movie in history on the entertainment content platform and continues to remain on the carousel of the most popular, so that It could move up another spot on the streaming giant’s favorites list.