The photo of Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie that caught everyone’s attention

Salma Hayek has been on the big screen since 1993. He has shot up to 4 films per year, with a total of 61 films, apart from his work on the small screen. Twenty-eight years of a prolific career have allowed the Latina to garner the most diverse friendships.

Angelina JolieFor her part, she is still embroiled in the separation from her ex-partner, Brad Pitt. Embarrassed in legal battles regarding the care of her children, she took a moment to enjoy herself. She can be seen smiling in the photo that the Mexican posted on her Instagram account. The two women are protagonists of the new Marvel production. “Eternals” is the bet with which Hollywood will break the box office this year.

Salma Y Angelina they were together during the birthday celebration of the first. In October, Jolie she fulfilled her friend’s wish to make her feel at home. It turns out that the Mexican has a strange tradition that left more than one stunned. Throwing a cake into someone’s face doesn’t seem very nice on the rest of the globe. But according to the “Frida” actress, in Mexico this is a tradition called “the bite.”

Angelina Jolie was in charge of pushing the Mexican’s face against her cake as a birthday celebration. Declared Hayek: “We told (Jolie) that I was going to bite the cake and that the tradition was to push the person, but she said, ‘No, no, I can’t do that.’ Finally, the American fulfilled the wish of her castmate and they sealed a friendship.

Source: Instagram @salmahayek

Now they appeared together again on the networks. In his Instagram post, Salma wrote: “With the eternally ‘cool’ Samuel Jackson and my eternal sisters Angelina Jolie, Chloe Zhao and Victoria Alonso”. The film’s promotional duties keep the actresses busy at various presentations and propaganda events. However, they have taken the time to share a dinner and let it be known when they have enjoyed together.