The original detail of Billie Eilish with her fans that has not pleased everyone | Music

There is barely a week left until I finally see the light Happier than ever, the highly anticipated second album by Billie eilish. The Friday July 30 It is the day marked on the calendar to discover all the songs of a job with which the interpreter of Bad guy will write a new chapter in his musical career, which started 5 years ago with songs like Ocean eyes and that has led her to become one of the highest paid artists of recent times.

Therefore, and as we are already fully on that countdown to the release of the album, Billie is currently promoting it constantly through her social networks and the artist’s official website, where you can already book and buy in advance. And precisely among the different editions of the album that are already on sale, there is one that has attracted special attention.

She herself announced it a matter of hours ago on her networks: it is about a very limited version of Happier than ever including some handmade paint brushes by Billie Eilish herself. A detail that sounds great at first, although along with the announcement he has also shared the result of this particular ‘gift’ to his fans, and it seems that not all his followers have seen it with the same good eyes.

Can lead to “scams”

As it appears in the video uploaded by the artist, those paint strokes are actually small splashes made by her Before hundreds of covers of his new album, which correspond to those that are now put on sale. Although you have specified that “No two are the same”, the idea falls short for some Twitter users.

In the responses to the original post we find all kinds of reactions. The most repeated say that few people would be interested in spending an additional amount of money for a “lazy” detail and that it could even lead to “people wanting to scam other people.” However, and how could it be otherwise, there has also been a place for support: “I think it’s a very cute idea and I want a copy. If you don’t like it, don’t buy it; it’s not that complicated.”wrote one user.

those who are trashing her for this idea ??? she was trying to be creative, give her a break. i think it’s such a cute idea, and i want one. its a super creative idea. if you dont like the idea dont buy one ????? not that hard. – coleen🌿 (@_coleencarey) July 21, 2021

The truth is that, for those who have not been completely convinced by this special edition of Happier than ever, other versions of Billie Eilish’s second album are also available that can also be pre-purchased through her official website: from the CD with exclusive photographs of the artist, to unique editions on vinyl or cassette for the more ‘retro’.

