The Monkees: Mike Nesmith wrote ‘Circle Sky’ to ‘explore’ himself, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork as a ‘Power Trio’

“Circle Sky” is one of the most famous songs from the The Monkees movie Head. During an interview. Mike Nesmith said he wrote the song to “explore” himself and two other members of The Monkees, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork, as a “mighty trio.” Nesmith had strong feelings about Head.

Davy Jones, Micky Dolenz, Peter Tork and Mike Nesmith of The Monkees | Michael Ochs Archives / Fake Images

What Mike Nesmith thought of the Monkees movie ‘Head’

Head It is a surreal film with a pedigree. It was co-written by Jack Nicholson before he became famous. It was directed by The Monkees co-creator Bob Rafelson. Rafelson would later get accolades for his films. Five easy pieces Y Marvin’s King of the Gardens. During an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio, Nesmith discussed how to make Head.

“I loved it,” Nesmith replied. “I loved doing it. I had a great time with Bob and Jack, and it was the highlight of my entire Monkees experience. And I think it lives far beyond television shows. Television shows have their place, but they live like music lives. It stands on its own three feet or 12 feet or whatever. “

Mike Nesmith of The Monkees | Michael Ochs Archives / Fake Images

RELATED: The Monkees – A record producer told Mike Nesmith that he would never buy this Monkees song on principle

The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith reveals how Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork inspired him to write ‘Circle Sky’

Smith wrote a song called “Circle Sky” that appeared on Head. During an interview with Rolling Stone, Nesmith, Dolenz and Tork named the 15 songs that defined their career. “Circle Sky” was on the list.

Nesmith explained the origin of “Circle Sky.” “I also wrote this when we were acting,” he said. “I wanted to explore our power trio. In a weird way, we were actually pretty good. “

Nesmith revealed why he felt that he, Dolenz, and Tork were good musicians. “Micky was a real garage band drummer,” he opined. “I was a real yelling and screaming guitarist and Peter was a very accurate player. He could play interesting lines and fills on the bass. The power trio that existed between us was seldom explored. The lyrics are about television and the corporate man. “

▶»Src =» https://www.youtube.com/embed/hRn1IZUL8FY?feature=oembed »frameborder =» 0 ″ allow = »accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture »allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Mike Nesmith wrote a song about The Monkees becoming ‘something we weren’t off stage’

The way the world reacted to ‘Circle Sky’

The Monkees never released “Circle Sky” as a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100. “Circle Sky” appeared on the film’s soundtrack. Head. The Head The soundtrack peaked at # 45 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 15 weeks.

Since The Monkees never released “Circle Sky” as a single, it was not popular in the UK. The Official Charts Company reports that the song did not make the UK charts.Meanwhile, the Head The soundtrack also failed to make the UK charts. Regardless, Head and its soundtrack have become cult favorites. Dolenz later released his own version of the song on the album. Dolenz sings Nesmith. “Circle Sky” was not a success; however, The Monkees felt it was one of their most important songs.

RELATED: The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith reveals why he wrote 1 of his best songs