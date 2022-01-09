The Monkees: Mike Nesmith wrote ‘Circle Sky’ to ‘explore’ himself, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork as a ‘Power Trio’

“Circle Sky” is one of the most famous songs from the The Monkees movie Head. During an interview. Mike Nesmith said he wrote the song to “explore” himself and two other members of The Monkees, Micky Dolenz and Peter Tork, as a “mighty trio.” Nesmith had strong feelings about Head.

What Mike Nesmith thought of the Monkees movie ‘Head’

Head It is a surreal film with a pedigree. It was co-written by Jack Nicholson before he became famous. It was directed by The Monkees co-creator Bob Rafelson. Rafelson would later get accolades for his films. Five easy pieces Y Marvin’s King of the Gardens. During an interview with Wisconsin Public Radio, Nesmith discussed how to make Head.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker