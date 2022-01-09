The mistake that cost Matt Damon $ 280 million

What to say about Matt Damon, the entire planet knows his prolific career, that laurel journey in the film industry, which allowed him to enter the homes of millions of people around the world. An actor of race, who usually fully complies with each character.

The famous artist has rubbed shoulders with various Hollywood tanks, such as the impressive saga of Jason Bourne. Since the 90’s, it has been shining in the industry and its validity is notorious, to the point that it has several projects about to release.

Of course, a star of his caliber receives hundreds of offers every year, because directors and studios strive for his talent. In that wave of proposals, Matt He did not identify a true paradigm of cinema, one of those films that marked an era and did not accept the role.

Damon lacked vision and refused to star in Avatar, the highest-grossing film in all of movie history. Incredibly, the actor did not feel the project of James cameron and declined the offer. However, the most striking thing is that the director proposed to keep 10% of all the profits of the film, which would be about 280 million.

Regarding this particular decision, Matt He explained: “They offered me a little movie called ‘Avatar’, James Cameron offered me 10% of it. I will go down in history. They will never meet an actor who has turned down more money. “

Of course the arguments of Damon They are included in the logic that at that time, 2009, he was in full development of the various Jason Bourne films, and he considered that he owed respect and loyalty to that character who definitely catapulted him.

When sketching another analysis of the strange refusal to be part of Avatar, Matt he opened his heart and directed his lament to another edge, far removed from the millionaire figure that was lost. “James Cameron works very little. It gives the feeling that you have done more. I realized that by saying no, I was missing the only opportunity to work with him, “he revealed.

Avatar ended up being played by the Australian Sam Worthington, which meant the biggest leap of his career. He regrets Matt to get off that tank? For now, he took it with a lot of humor and only he will know deep down how he feels about that refusal.