The great gesture of Salma Hayek with Penelope Cruz when she began her career in Hollywood: “This is very hard”

It is known that starting a career in the world of cinema is not easy at all. Many times the industry can be very tough to bear, especially during the first few films. Penelope Cruz, the acclaimed Spanish actress, did not go through an episode of that style thanks to a great gesture that Salma Hayek had with her.

When the Spanish woman was hired to film her first movie in the United States, she was very young and only knew Salma by phone. As soon as her plane landed, the Mexican looked for her at the airport and invited her to stay at her house for the two months that the filming lasted. This is how Penelope Cruz explained it on The Ellen Show.

Penelope Cruz has been friends with Salma since her career began

“He picked me up at the airport and said, ‘You’re not going to a hotel. You come to my house, because this is hard at the beginning. You’re going to feel very lonely. ‘ So he took me to his house, ”he explained. The Spanish woman was so afraid that she ended up sleeping in the same room as Salma. “Besides everything, in the middle of the night, she says that I was holding her hand because I was scared. I don’t know, I was dreaming, ”he added.

This is how both women began to get to know each other little by little, until they became the great friends they are today. However, Penelope Cruz said they were suddenly very confident, which helped their bond to take hold more quickly.

“It was amazing that someone I didn’t really know, just over the phone, made sure to pick me up at the airport and not let me go to the hotel. He told me: ‘Like it or not, you don’t know me but you’re going to come to my house, I’m not going to leave you alone.’ I love her so much, from day one it has been like that with me ”, concluded the Spaniard.

