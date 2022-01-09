The eight most legendary songs by Selena Gómez that deserve to be on your Spotify “must-haves” list

We are not going to deny it, we also dreamed of being Selena Gomez, having a boyfriend like Justin Bieber and hitting him with our songs almost all over the world. Talented as she couldn’t, with style and ones songs With whom you can cry your eyes out when everything seems to go wrong or be the queen of the track on a Saturday night, Gomez is an off-road artist whose music has been played in the most epic moments of our lives.

It does not matter if you like its origin more in series like Wizards of Waverly Place or if you prefer his latest album, Revelation. These seven songs (which we sort from oldest to newest) by Selena they deserve to ring non-stop 365 days a year.

Tell Me Something I Don’t Know (2008)

What madness, it has been 11 years since this tremendous issue that was the soundtrack of the movie Another Cinderella Story. Besides the main character, Selena gave voice to the songs of this romantic comedy that made us dream of love more teen.

Naturally (2009)

His first song outside the Disney label was beaten at all levels. With a clear electropop trendsThis super two-thousandth song (watch out for the thousand effects of the video clip, it has no waste) marked our adolescence.

Love you like a love song (2012)

One of Selena’s most mythical themes is this hymn to new loves. It is said, it is rumored, it is gossip that he dedicated this song to Justin Bieber, since they were just beginning the relationship that has generated the most joys and sorrows in the world of pop this last decade. You are magical, lyrical, beautiful Gomez sang to Bieber (supposedly).

Good for you (2015)

Without a doubt, Selena was much more mature in 2015. Revival is one of his great records par excellence and this theme one that has sounded the most on radios, televisions and in our room at a volume that borders on the insane. We will never tire of singing let me show you how proud I am to be yours, leave this dress a mess on the floor, still look good for you, good for you, oh-oh.

Bad Liar (2017)

After being away from the spotlight because of a kidney transplant, Gomez returned through the big door (rather, great) with a song that is said to have dedicated to The Weeknd, a relationship that ended regu (truth be told). At that time, Selena was the person with the most followers on Instagram., so this song sounded 24 hours a day on every corner.

Back to you (2018)

Although answering the question which Selena Gomez song is our favorite is as difficult as deciding if you love mom or dad more, we must recognize that Back to you is a song we love above all. In addition, it is part of the soundtrack of 13 reasons why, little more to add that we have not already said.

Taki Taki (2019)

Who has not dogged to the ground With this piece song that Selena Gómez was marked with DJ Snake, Ozuna and Cardi B? Years do not go by for this song that makes you move your ass until you just discovered that you crush not on the market, a palazo Wow.

Lose you to love me (2019)

We close with a topic that talks about how he worked on his self-esteem as a result of closing his eternal (and more than known to all) relationship with Justin. Intimate, precious and very necessary, this is the song that left us phrases like I needed to hate you to love me, yeah. Take note of the learning.

Cover photo | @Selena Gomez