The curious way in which Ben Affleck got Jennifer Lopez back

‘Bennifer’ was one of the most relevant events in the entertainment world of 2021, since no one would imagine that after almost two decades apart, the artist couple would resume their relationship to the point of compromising.

While it is true that the actor was able to contact the actress through his mobile, the reality is that Ben Affleck opted for a very unusual method of conquest, given that the actor sent several emails to Jennifer Lopez to reconnect with her.

According to the portal ‘TMZ’, the couple would have resumed contact last February 2021, through a series of emails that the interpreter of “Batman” sent to the singer. The actor had just ended his relationship with Ana de Armas, and plucked up the courage to write some letters to his ex-partner, who at that time was still engaged to Álex Rodríguez, and had temporarily moved to the Dominican Republic to shoot the movie “Shotgun Weeding ”. It was at that time that the actor wrote countless emails to the interpreter of “On The Floor”, with the intention of recovering her, since the tone of the letters was not friendly, but rather demonstrated the actor’s love and dedication towards JLo.

The conversation between them grew louder every day, to the point where he praised her beauty, while enjoying a trip to the Caribbean, telling her “everything I would give to be there with her”, since at that moment it seemed Totally impossible, given that he was in the city of Boston filming a movie, and she had not yet terminated her engagement with the former New York Yankees player.

‘TMZ’ also detailed that Jennifer could not resist the charms of her ex-partner, and responded to Affleck via email. He told her that he had been fascinated by her emails and that if he continued like this, he could win her over again, something that indeed happened. The artists were caught in late April when they were enjoying a romantic date, then spending a weekend in a cabin in Montana. After a few weeks of secret dates, the couple formed by Jennifer López and Ben Affleck confirmed their relationship during a yacht trip through the Mediterranean, while celebrating Jennifer’s 52nd birthday.

At this time, the couple is very happy to have resumed what they left on the air 17 years ago, and have included their children in their new life to form a great family. For that reason, on December 29, 2021, the couple was photographed while enjoying a family meal in the company of JLo’s children at the luxurious Bel-Air hotel in Los Angeles, California. This hotel is not unknown to them, since they were there when the actor was going to visit her before committing again and admitting their relationship publicly.