the crashing fall of the most glamorous movie award

eFor decades, the Golden Globes were the most glamorous awards in Hollywood. Far from the formality of the Oscars, the awards ceremony given by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (APEH) was always relaxed and fun . Dining at the luxurious tables of the Beverly Hilton Hotel, well washed down with the finest wines and sparkling wines, the movie and television stars seemed looser and their thanksgiving speeches more spontaneous. But that story is over. Starting in February of last year, the Golden Globes began to fall out of favor in a resounding way: APEH was accused of corruption, receiving bribes and racism, and the awards were “canceled” by the industry and criticized by actors such as Tom Cruise, Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson.

Tonight, in some way, the 79th delivery of the Globes will take place. But nevertheless there will be no dinner, no red carpet, no celebrities or accredited press. It was known in advance that they would not be televised: the NBC network, which has broadcast the gala since 1996, had already announced its boycott of the awards. The ceremony will be limited to the reading of the winners of the 25 items , read at regular intervals for 90 minutes. The new strain of Covid is wreaking havoc in the United States. In fact, the next installment of the Grammys was canceled. But this is not the case with the Golden Globes, which may cease to exist forever.

However, Why is it that an award that began to be awarded in 1944 and that was seen as the “grand prelude” to the Oscars now has an uncertain destination? Is this a scandal that exploded from one day to the next or a “party on” that went on for too long? The first bomb exploded with an investigative note published by the Los Angeles Times in February 2021. It recounted the questionable record of the APEH, which included serious breaches of professional ethics, in addition to the total absence of black journalists among its members. 87 voting members.

The Times report was stark. According to the newspaper, relatively few of the 87 members of the Association write regularly for overseas media, and some are not even journalists. Mind you, APEH pays many (and very well) to write on the organization’s website, while most take advantage of trips and other promotional opportunities offered by Hollywood studios. The exuberant salary pay was also revealed: The 87 members shared nearly $ 2 million in internal payments in the fiscal year ending June 2020, or about $ 100,000 per month per member.

The tasks they carried out to receive that money are unclear. An anonymous member told the newspaper: “It is a beautiful idea to collect money from NBC and dedicate it to good causes such as film training or restoration. But now there is a spirit more focused on squeezing the organization and taking the money ”. More than 20 members reportedly received $ 3,465 each for belonging to the committee that views foreign films to nominate them. Members of the travel committee earn $ 2,310 a month (even during the pandemic, when travel was not possible), and those on the festival and archives committees earn $ 1,100 and $ 2,200 a month, respectively.

A year before the Los Angeles Times investigation, a Norwegian journalist specializing in film, Kjersti Flaa, had filed a lawsuit against APEH because she claimed that in the delivery of the Globes corruption and monopolistic practices reigned. According to the journalist, the Association prevented access to new members and monopolized coverage to attend events and interviews. He also denounced that the members of the organization used their influence to access material that they later sold as exclusive in the media where they worked.

scarlett.jpg Scarlett Johansson at the 2020 Globes gala. The actress harshly criticized the award voters.

On October 1, the Association announced that it was adding 31 new members, six of whom are black, ten women, six Latino, five Asian, and four from the Middle East and North Africa. But this did not stop the industry from continuing to boycott the Golden Globes, demanding more drastic reforms. “We do not believe that these proposed new policies, particularly around the size and speed of membership growth, address the APEH’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards on how its members should operate,” he wrote. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in a letter to the group.

The WarnerMedia group was even tougher. “For too long, demands for benefits, special favors and unprofessional requests have been made of our teams and others in the industry,” company executives said. “We regret that, as an industry, we have complained but we tolerate this behavior to a great extent until now,” they concluded. Warner also stopped holding screenings and other special events for APEH.

Movie stars were not silent either. Mark Ruffalo, who was awarded a Golden Globe last year, said he was no longer proud or happy to have received that award. Scarlett Johansson went a little further and revealed that, for her, the APEH press conferences “meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain members of the association that bordered on sexual harassment”. Tom cruise, for his part, he directly returned his three Globes to the Association’s headquarters.

tomito.jpg Tom Cruise returned his three Golden Globes last year in repudiation of APEH.

Film critics had always referred to the Golden Globes disparagingly. However, the industry and its stars adhered to the awards and attended the ceremony because, beyond all, the televising of the gala was still a successful program. The awards of the questioned APEH remained with a very stable share for 20 years, between 15 and 25 million viewers per ceremony, at the same time that the Oscars lost half of their audience. In a world where the only thing that matters are numbers, showing off, increasing clicks on social networks, the Globes maintained their banner thanks to their glamorous gala, expensive dresses, humor and stars somewhat out of the ordinary.

Trash, meanwhile, was swept under the (red) carpet. It is assumed that most were aware of the internal corruption of the Association, but that was another of the games that had to be played to belong to the industry. The indications that “it was known” were disguised in the form of scathing jokes that did not go beyond there. At the 2016 Globes ceremony, in his acid speech as host, Ricky Gervais called these awards “a worthless piece of metal that some nice, old and confused journalists try to give you in person to see if they can meet you and get rid of it. a selfie with you ”.

In 2014, in an interview with Playboy magazine, Gary Oldman referred to the Balloon ceremony as “a ridiculous and pointless event”, and said that the APEH members were “nobody jerking off.” But the note only went viral in 2018, when the veteran actor won his first Golden Globe for his starring role in “The darkest hours.”

Ricky Gervais at The Golden Globes 2016 Subtitled in Spanish (Golden Globes)

The murky actions of the APEH were sometimes exposed from the same nominations. For example: in 2016 no one explained why the Riddley Scott film “Rescue Mission” it was nominated (and won) in the category of best comedy, when it was clearly an adventure and science fiction film. It was absolutely unusual. In 2011 the film was also nominated in that category “The Tourist” (with Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie). “The tourist” was not only not a comedy, but it had also received very bad reviews, which made his nomination even weirder. Hollywood media slipped after Sony Pictures had bribed voters with an all-paid trip to Las Vegas and a private concert by Cher.

Further back in time, in 1982, the young Pia Zadora won a Golden Globe for the new star of the year for her performance in “Butterfly”, when the favorites in that shortlist were Elizabeth McGovern (“Ragtime”) and Kathleen Turner (“Body Heat”). Rumors of bribery were not long in coming, as Zadora’s husband was billionaire Meshulam Riklis, who owns several casinos in Las Vegas.

However, the straw that broke the camel’s back only came in 2021, when the Netflix series “Emily in Paris” was nominated, which had been criticized, and at the same time, “I May Destroy You” was totally overlooked. the brilliant HBO series created by and starring black actress Michaela Coel. The APEH’s “error” was so rude that even the producers of “Emily in Paris” said that ignoring “I May Destroy You” was a shame, while on social networks and in the press, questions about the voters of the Golden Globes.

In the extensive Los Angeles Times report it was revealed that, in 2019, more than 30 APEH members visited the French filming of “Emily in Paris” and They stayed for two days at the five-star Peninsula Paris hotel, where a room costs about $ 1,400 a night. They also enjoyed lunches at the Musée des Arts Forains, a private and exclusive museum filled with 1850 attractions, where the series was filmed.

In other times, at this time of year, the so-called “awards season” began, culminating in late February or March with the Oscars. The Golden Globes were the kick-off of that career, and some films received real diffusion and publicity thanks to their ceremony, which had a lot of media coverage. In an industry hit by the pandemic and competition from other formats, a prize drop is bad news, although some think that it is better to eliminate a “spotted trophy” like the Balloons and bet on other types of recognitions.

Among the films nominated in this ill-fated edition of the APEH awards there are some that are already available on Netflix, such as “The power of the dog”, “Do not look up”, “The dark daughter” and “It was the hand of God” . “Duna,” also nominated, is on HBO Max. It is very likely that these titles will appear later in the shortlist of the Oscars, which will be announced on February 8. “The awards pass, the films remain”, could now say an advertising spot for an industry in crisis, which has already received numerous signs that it must be renewed.