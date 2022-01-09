The city of Mondstadt was recreated in Minecraft – Kudasai

Mondstadt It is the first major city of the video game Genshin Impact, and essentially acts as the main hub of the video game for much of its duration. It’s the place where you meet a lot of the video game characters, collect quests, and generally spend a lot of time. For a city like this in a popular video game it was only a matter of time before the Minecrafters will be interested.

A German group called Skyblock Squad, lead by Marvin schmidt, has spent the last five months recreating Mondstadt in Minecraft at almost 1: 1 scale. The latter because, although that was the ambition, the team had to go with a 1: 1.15 scale due to the limitations of adding details and, in particular, interior details in Minecraft. This, in turn, allowed the group to build the city with the most important buildings with precise interiors of Genshin Impact. The following timelapse video shows most of the city, and there is no denying that it is a beautiful construction.

«Rebuilding an entire city from another game is quite a challenge, as you have to take action and get the scale right to make it look good in Minecraft»Says the description of Skyblock Squad of the construction. «The city is actually a bit larger than 1: 1 scale, as Minecraft has limited ways to get details on its buildings. Marvin started planning everything at the beginning of August and we finally finished it, so it’s 5 months in total». It doesn’t seem like anyone has managed to build all of Tevyat yet (including miHoYo), but this is a good start.

Genshin Impact is available on mobile devices, Playstation 4, Playstation 5 and Windows PC. The “Version 2.3“Of the video game was released globally on November 24, while the”Version 2.4”Was released on January 5. The video game celebrated its first anniversary on September 28, and posted more than $ 2 billion in revenue in its first year. The application is also available in the catalog of QooApp in this link.

Genshin Impact description

Welcome to Teyvat, a fantastic continent where countless creatures thrive in harmony. Ruled by seven Archons, this world is a place where the seven elements converge… Two twins arrive from another world. A deity appears before you, separates you and makes you fall into a deep sleep. When you wake up, the world is no longer the same as you knew … This is how your journey in Teyvat begins to seek answers from The Seven, the elemental gods. Explore every corner of this wonderful world, join forces with a wide repertoire of characters, and reveal the many hidden mysteries …

Climb mountains, cross rivers, glide high and low, and enjoy breathtaking scenery. Whether you discover a wandering Seelie or a mysterious device, there will always be something waiting for you. Will it be a pleasant surprise, or an unexpected accident? Master the elements Anemo, Electro, Hydro, Pyro, Cryo, Dendro, and Geo to unleash different elemental reactions. Vision bearers control the elements in their favor to have the advantage in battle. Will you vaporize your enemies by combining Hydro with Pyro, charge them with Electro energy, or freeze them with Cryo? Delight in majestic landscapes, overflowing real-time animations, and finely detailed character movements in a fully immersive viewing experience. Lighting and climate change over time, bringing every detail of this world to life.

Fountain: Inside games

