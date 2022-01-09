The Calvary of Megan Fox: from a very strict childhood to bullying in adolescence, the prejudices of Hollywood and the fight that kept her from the cinema

Many times the road to fame is usually marked by labels. In that sense, Megan fox She carries the label of the sexy Hollywood girl since her first appearances, both on television and in the cinema. However, he does not deny at all. She even says she enjoys it, even when that circumstance has kept her from other significant roles. In between, he lived a great nightmare.

Megan was born on May 16, 1986 in Oak Ridge, a small town in the United States. Her first years of life were marked by experiences that left her sequels, sufferings that left their mark and made her a hermetic woman when it came to relating.

Her parents separated when she was a child. She was raised by her mother and stepfather under the Protestant faith. The rigor was present in the way in which they believed that it should grow: they were very strict with it from the first years of life. Reviewing a childhood with dance as the protagonist (she started at the age of five) and adolescence as a model (she did her first jobs at the age of 13), the actress remembers that they would not let her invite her friends and schoolmates to his house because “it was not well seen.” They prevented him from socializing outside the establishment. She was even forbidden to have a boyfriend.

His biggest challenge came in high school: he was a victim of bullying. The only alternative her mother found was to transfer her to another institute. “There were some really bad girls at my school, that’s why I left. I was 15 years old and everyone knew that I wanted to be an actress. One of them dressed in black leather and said to make fun of me: ‘I’m Megan Fox,’ “she said in an interview.. “Everybody hated me and it was a complete disaster. My friends weren’t my age, and I also started to have a very aggressive personality, that’s why the girls didn’t like me. I’ve only had one friend in my whole life”.

As she continued to advance in her modeling career, at age 15 she had her first significant experience as an actress in Holiday in the sunstarring the twins Mary-Kate Y Ashley olsen. What until then had been a dream was beginning to come true, although the martyrdom of her schoolmates was increasing, making, at times, everything was a nightmare. For this reason, at 17, he tried to quit his studies, but his mother would not let him.

As he made money, he saved it. On her horizon was the idea of ​​independence: she wanted to move in alone, and she wanted it to be soon. He succeeded, but by cutting emotional ties. When she settled in Los Angeles, she did it with a broken heart: her first boyfriend ended the relationship, she wanted a long-distance bond. “It was a terrifying year. God! ”Fox would recall a long time later.

From takeoff to collapse

Megan Fox appeared on “Two and a Half Men” before she turned 18

Away from her family and having finished high school despite the torment, Megan decidedly began her path to fame. Hollywood had a place in store for her and that was why, although her high exposure would mean hell for her, as she herself would define it.

His resounding appearance took place on the hit series Two and a Half Men, with Charlie sheen. They gave him a very suggestive role; he was not yet 18 years old. Then -already with 21- he starred Transformers. There he rose to fame. And the unanimous consideration of a category that haunts her even today, already 34 years old, and beyond her attempts to get out of that role.

Megan Fox in Transformers, a movie that made her famous, but also filled her with fear

Recently ventured as an actress, she was seen on the covers of many magazines for what her image represented. “I’m not comfortable with that role they put me in: I’m not that. Women are like merchandise that sell a product through the breasts, legs and tail ”, she declared in FHM, after being the protagonist of the cover of the medium, distinguished as “the sexiest woman in the world”.

The protagonist in the second installment of the saga of Transformers he ended up placing it definitively in that place. In vain were the attempts to venture into other roles. She was pigeonholed, her appearance above her ability to interpret. And like in those school days, he had to face prejudices, disqualifications and inappropriate comments. “She is dumb as a stone, she could only find success in adult films,” she declared. Michael Bay, director of the first films of the saga. In addition, he maintained that she was a “difficult woman to work with.”

Megan’s response? “(Bay) wants to earn a reputation as a megalomaniac, he’s a nightmare working for him because he’s a Hitler on set. But when he comes off the set and he’s not in director mode, he’s shy and vulnerable. It has no social tools and it is even adorable ”. Those phrases made Steven spielberg, producer of Transformers, fired her and hired the model instead Rose Huntington-Whiteley.

Megan Fox with director Michael Bay, with whom she had the altercation that took her away from Hollywood for a while

What came after that episode were minor roles. It was difficult for him to return to the limelight and regain his place among the elite group. In 2017, during an interview with Cosmopolitan ukFox referred to the scandal: “That was absolutely the lowest point of my career. But without that thing, I wouldn’t have learned as fast as I did. All I had to do was apologize and I refused. He was so self-righteous at 23 that he couldn’t see anything outside of the greater good. I really thought it was Joan of Arc. “

Claim

Despite her mea culpa, with the resurgence and having regained popularity, Megan allowed herself to settle her position on the world of Hollywood. “During my early years I’ve endured some genuinely heartbreaking experiences in a ruthlessly misogynistic industry. I was sexualized, they took me to a field where I did not want. But fortunately that is already part of the past, “he said in a text that he shared on his social networks.

The international press defined her as “the sexiest woman in the world.”

“I lived through a decade where I felt like shit, I felt like I had been under self-imposed pressure for much of my life. I feel like I was thrown on a toxic train. I was very young and that at that age they tell you that you are not good or poor, all that is absorbed and becomes your reality. Those things really affected me deeply, ”he remarked, when he managed to overcome his torment.

At this point, he allowed himself a criticism of the movements of which he is a part: as a paradox, he considers that they do not take it into account. At some point he spoke of the MeToo, which was born in the United States to denounce the sexual violence suffered by actresses. “I feel like, in a way, I was excluded from the MeToo front. Before MeToo happened, I was talking and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening, I’m living it, and it’s not okay.’ Younger girls were often abused by older men ”.

On the other hand, Megan raises the flag of feminism. “I feel like a feminist, I show it with my actions, although feminists don’t want me to be part of the group. What is supporting other women, if only some are being supported? If I have to be an academic or not be treated in a certain way, why can’t I be part of the group as well?

Megan Fox enjoys her great present. Today he looks at everyone from another place, knowing that the fight he started at some point paid off. Without going any further, the protagonist in Rogue, an action thriller that was released last year to rave reviews. She was valued for her performance, for what she is worth as an actress. And not because of its appearance.

