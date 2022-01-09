The business of ‘The Rock’, the fashion actor in action movies

Dwayne johnson, better known as’The Rock‘is one of the most prominent actors in the film industry. The 49-year-old American has managed to be one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood thanks to his appearance in several films, usually action films.

His acting career has not been the most orthodox. Before turning to action movies, he spent several years being one of the most popular wrestling wrestlers in the world. ‘The Rock’ participated for 16 years in WWE shows, the world’s largest sports entertainment company.

He was in the company in two stages, from 1996 to 2004 and then returned from 2011 to 2019. He was a fighter who stood out for his powerful physique (1.96 meters tall and 118 kilograms), and he was one of the favorites for the public. .

He achieved several important titles in his career, among which stand out eight WWE and two Heavyweight championships. Getting the two most valuable belts.





How much money does ‘The Rock’ make?

Johnson has stood out as a fighter and as an actor, although both facets are related. So much so that it currently has a cache of about $ 20 million per movie (17.6 million euros).

As reported by the magazine Forbes, is one of the 10 celebrities who earn the most money, they estimate that Johnson earned in 2020 87.5 million dollars (75 million euros) for his work in films and for the advertising revenue that ‘The Rock’ has. Although it has not been his best year, the pandemic slowed an enormous progression, since en 2018 it entered 124 million dollars.

The actor wrote on his Instagram account about all the money and fame he has achieved in recent years, he recalled the days when he was not famous and was striving to improve as a wrestler: “My goal when I wrestled in events small for 40 dollars the match is still exactly the same, that I have today: I always put my audience first “, sending a message of thanks to his followers.

He has participated in some of the highest grossing films of recent years such as GI Joe, Fast & Furious, Jumanji, Rampage or Skyscraper. Even if he is not the artist with the best acting skills, heHe has charisma and a really loyal audience who admires him and goes to the movies every time Johnson releases a new movie in theaters.

Johnson’s business

‘The Rock’ is one of the most popular actors in the world, he has 228 million followers on Instagram and brands know their media reach. That is why many companies have chosen to contact Johnson to be the face of their campaigns.

Entities such as Ford, Xbox or Under Armor have worked alongside Johnson, generating a source of income for the actor. In fact, according to various sources, his assets amount to 320 million dollars.

He recently decided to invest $ 15 million in the XFL, a professional football league. He is also the owner of a huge farm in Georgia, several homes in Florida, and has a tequila production company called Teremana.