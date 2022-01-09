The boycotted Golden Globes will announce their winners on social media

“Belfast” and “West Side Story” are the main contenders for the reduced 79th edition of the Golden Globes this Sunday, in which the winners will be announced by Twitter.

Traditionally one of the biggest parties in Hollywood and the first stop of the film industry’s awards season, this year the Golden Globes will not have their usual list of stars, nor will they have a televised ceremony, due to a boycott of those who They accuse the organizers of unethical practices.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is the one who decides the winners each year and is in the eye of the hurricane for accusations of corruption and racism, among others.

NBC television, in charge of the transmission, removed the program from its schedule, and the HFPA will announce the winners on social networks from 6:00 p.m. local time (02:00 GMT).

“The Golden Globes this year are going to be like no other edition,” said Marc Malkin, senior editor for culture and events. “We’re not really going to see much.”

“Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s incisive black-and-white production recounting the explosion of violence in his hometown in the late 1960s, dominates the list with seven nominations, tied with Jane’s “The Power of the Dog.” Campion.

The Campion western, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, tackles toxic masculinity in the western United States in the 1920s. If it won, it would become the second film directed by a woman to receive the award for best dramatic production after ” Nomadland “, which triumphed last year.

Among the comedy or musical categories, Steven Spielberg’s version of “West Side Story” did not win at the box office but was applauded by critics, and is expected to win some votes at the Golden Globes.

Compete with “Don’t Look Up,” a satire on climate change starring a cast of established stars, in which Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play scientists trying to warn an indifferent world – and the president of the United States played by Meryl Streep- about her inevitable end.

On the television side, the HBO drama “Succession,” which is about a powerful man’s family feud in the media, leads with five nominations.

But the excitement for the Golden Globes, whose victory usually translates into a boom in box office and Oscars expectations, has been greatly overshadowed by criticism of the HFPA’s practices.

– Be quiet –

A Los Angeles Times report revealed that the HFPA – a group of about 100 entertainment writers linked to foreign publications – had no black members, which opened the door for more criticism from Hollywood and its more famous stars.

Tom Cruise, for example, returned his statuettes last year in protest.

Organizers have argued that the changes in this Sunday’s edition are due to the increase in cases of the pandemic, with the omicron variant, but Malkin, editor of Variety, claims that the HFPA failed in its attempt to convince celebrities to go. to the ceremony.

Since the scandal exploded, the association has been quick to implement reforms, including admitting the largest number of annual members in its history, including black and other minority members.

It banned its members from accepting expensive gifts and hotel stays, courtesy of vote-seeking studios.

It remains to be seen if these reforms will suffice for Hollywood to embrace again the next editions of the Golden Globes.

But this year, almost no actor or studio has publicly acknowledged his nomination for these awards. Many winners this Sunday are also expected to remain silent.

“Whoever is the winner is not going to release a statement saying how happy they are to have been recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” says Malkin, who wonders: “If you are a study awarded by the Golden Globes, but not you celebrate it, does it matter? “

