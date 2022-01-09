Taylor Swift Joins Christian Bale and Anya Taylor-Joy in David O. Russell’s Upcoming Movie – Movie News

The cast that David O. Russell is putting together for his next film is undoubtedly spectacular. Not satisfied with having stars like Christian Bale and Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Swift is now reportedly joining the cast.





As if there weren’t enough stars gathered in one movie, Collider has reported that Taylor Swift has joined the following film directed and written by David O. Russell which for now remains untitled. And it is that the director behind American Hustle and Three Kings seems to have an unlimited budget, since the number of renowned actors and actresses that make up his next project is surprising, so, in the absence of a lot of details about it, from now on this feature film has become one of the most expected just by knowing how so many celebrities interact in a single frame.

Although Taylor’s representatives have not confirmed or denied his tie to the film, the source has proven to be accurate, so we do not doubt that the negotiation has been finalized. Obviously details about his potential character or involvement in the film have not been revealed.Not even anything is known about the plot of David O. Russell’s project; There is an absolute secrecy that creates more and more expectations and only several of the names of the actors and actresses who will be protagonists are known.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe SaldañaThey are some of the names that make up the cast and with only them it looks spectacular, but the curious thing is that it is not all, since there are also other important names such as Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, John David Washington, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, Chris Rock, and more. How will Russell make sure that everyone has a leading role, nobody gets angry, the egos momentarily move away and then they film the scenes? It is one of the big questions, since the director is characterized by having a strong temperament, not for nothing was it reported that in the filming of Three Kings it even went so far as to hit George Clooney.

The above is not an isolated case, since David has also had several lawsuits on his film sets, such as with Lily Tomlin while producing Strange coincidences, from which some videos were even leaked that exposed the tense moments that occurred and the discussions between the director and the actress. With this in mind, it is certainly curious to think about the anecdotes that his new film could leave behind., especially with so many superstars on board and he as the one in charge of mediating between all parties.

Obviously there is no release date for the new David O. Russell, but it is mentioned that it is already in the post-production stage, so it could be this year that it debuts, although there is nothing said about it. On the side of Taylor Swift, her participation here will be the fifth film cut, the last she did in 2019 in the critically-shattered Cats, which was the adaptation of the famous staging, but which disappointed the public, so much so that The film was the target of a lot of ridicule on social networks and even within some television programs.