Summary FA Cup: Wolves vs Sheffield United (3-0); Raúl Jiménez shines

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 09.01.2022





Without problems and in a duel that dominated from start to finish, the Wolverhampton qualified for the FA Cup Fourth Round, after passing over the Sheffield United 3-0, with a doublet of Daniel podence and an assist from the Mexican forward, Raúl Jiménez.

The ex-American attacker entered the switch at minute 68 when the game was 1-0. Podence was in charge of opening the scoreboard in the Molineux Stadium when the clock barely hit 14 minutes.

The game never posed a risk for the Wolves, who march in the 8th place in the Premier League and they remain in the fight for European positions; however, it was difficult for him to reflect his superiority on the board.

It was until the 72nd minute, with Raúl on the court, that they were able to increase the advantage with an extraordinary goal from Nelson Semedo, which was born on the Wolverhampton court and which was finalized after a well-organized counterattack led by Moutinho and Ait Nouri.

Podence put the finishing touch to the match at minute 80. Jiménez took advantage of a bad start from the goalkeeper to keep the ball, he turned around, and not having a good angle to shoot, he touched the ball to the Portuguese, who almost with the open frame put the final 3-0.

