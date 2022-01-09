Steelers beat Ravens in Overtime and is almost playoff qualified

Ben roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh steelers They are almost in the Playoffs in which the quarterback has called “most likely” his final season.

The only thing that can keep Pittsburgh out of the postseason is a tie between Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders in the last game of the first 17-game NFL regular season.

The Steelers have stayed alive with a 16-13 overtime victory that eliminated Baltimore. The Ravens they end with six consecutive defeats. Pittsburgh’s victory meant the elimination of Indianapolis even though the Colts entered their last game needing only a win over Jacksonville, last place, to enter the playoffs. The Jaguars they dominated in a surprise 26-11 for only their third win.

The combination of a Pittsburgh win and an Indianapolis loss secured a playoff spot for the Raiders. It’s the first since they moved to Las Vegas and only the second in the last 19 seasons.

Roethlisberger’s interview with his former coach, Bill cowher, was broadcast before the game. The 39-year-old said “most likely” when asked if he was playing his last regular-season game. This was a week after what Roethlisberger’s last home game felt like.

