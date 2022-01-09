Start your engines for the Oscar

Started in 2022, the bets on the movies that will be nominated for the main awards yearly. Just a week away to start the year there are already several pieces exceptional in the possible contest from the Oscars in 2022.

The BBC has published a list of movies worth watching before of the Academy Awards, which will take place on Sunday 27 of March, if the new Omicron variant does not get in the way; as well as the possible nominations to which they aspire.

“BELFAST” It is a semi-autobiographical film from director Sir Kenneth Branagh is a story about raising a son in Belfast, in Northern Ireland, in the 1960s when it blew up the conflict. Starring: Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe. Possible Nominations: Best movie, director, actor, supporting actor and adapted script. “WEST SIDE STORY” It’s a new version of Steven Spielberg’s musical classic about rival street gangs from New York and Tony’s love story and Maria. Starring: Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort. Possible Nominations: Best film, director for Spielberg and actress for the relatively new star Rachel Zegler. “KING RICHARD” It’s a biographical drama about Richard Williams, the father and coach of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. Starring: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney. Possible nominations: Will Smith for Best Actor and Best Picture. “TICK, TICK … BOOM!” As he approaches 30, a theater composer in distress reevaluate your life and your future. Starring: Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp. Possible nominations: Garfield in the category of best actor and in the best film category. “HOUSE OF GUCCI” The dark history of Patrizia Reggiani, the “black widow of the fashion ”that Lady Gaga embodies in the movie “The Gucci House.” Starring: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons. Possible nominations: Lady Gaga for Best Actress, Jared Leto as a supporting actor. “SPENCER” Follow Princess Diana as spend Christmas with the royal family in Sandrigham, while her marriage with prince charles follow falling apart. Starring: Kristen Stewart, Sally Hawkins, Timothy Spall. Possible Nominations: Best actress for Kristen Stewart, too production design techniques and costume design. “DON& prime;T LOOK UP “ Two astronomers embark on a global media tour to warn to the planet of a comet that rushes towards Earth. Starring: Leo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep. Possible Nominations: Best film and best original screenplay. “CODA” Ruby is the only person who is not deaf in her family, it’s a “coda” (daughter of a deaf adult by her acronym in English). Wants to study music, but he feels he has to help their parents with their business. Starring: Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur. Possible nominations: Troy Kotsur as a supporting actor, Sian Heder to adapted screenplay and film. “BEING THE RICARDOS” The film narrates the relationship between stars of classic American comedy 1950s “I Love Lucy ”, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Starring: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons. Possible Nominations: Best original script and Nicole Kidman as best actress. “NO TIME TO DIE” It’s Daniel Craig’s last movie like james bond where he faces to a deadly villain in adventure most emotional of the saga. Starring: Daniel Creig, Lea Seydoux, Ana de Armas, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch. Possible nominations: some in technical areas.

