Sonos sued Google for infringing on its patents and won

Sonos has won a lawsuit against Google, reports The Verge, and as a result, Google will have to cut functions of its Nest speakers in Mexico and around the world, as disclosed in a notice.

The resolution of the lawsuit imposed in 2020 was released in early 2022, and determines that Google will have to cut certain functions of its smart speakers, specifically those related to the control of groups of speakers, for infringing Sonos patents.

Google explains that when using the “Speaker Group” function, it will now be necessary individually adjust the volume of each speaker in the group. That is, the group volume adjustment is disabled, nor can the volume be controlled with the buttons on the smartphone:

To adjust the volume of your speaker groups, you will need to adjust each speaker individually instead of using the group’s volume controller. You will also not be able to change the volume of your speaker group with the physical volume button on your phone.





As it explains The Verge, with this change instead of controlling the volume of a group with the help of Assistant and saying “Hey Google, set the volume to 40 on the speakers in the room”, now it will be necessary to individually change the volume of each speaker, either with the assistant, with the Google Home app or with a Nest Hub.

Of the rest, Google continues, the operation of “Speaker Group” will continue the same, unless you have speakers of different brands in the group, such as JBL or Lenovo, which need versions of firmware different to be able to work in conjunction with other brands.

These feature cuts will apply to Google Nest devices in Mexico and around the world. Google has taken this step of making cuts to its devices, which infringe on Sonos patents, instead of facing possible vetoes of its products in the United States.