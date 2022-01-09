Short series to watch on Netflix on the weekend | Television | Entertainment

For when we want to watch something quick to pass the time, these are some suggestions that we can find on Netflix.

There are series that we follow for several seasons and we wait year after year, so as not to lose ourselves details of those stories.

However, there are times when we want to quickly know the outcome and we opted for short titles that do not require us to invest a lot of time.

For those moments when we want to see something quick to pass the time, these are some suggestions that we can find on Netflix:

This is how they see us

A story that exposes the deep cracks that the American judicial system presents, starting with an infamous case in Central Park.

The mess you leave

Raquel, a literature teacher, agrees to make a replacement at a high school in a town. On her first day, she finds in her bag a note that says “How long will it take you to die?”

Collateral

Investigating the murder of a pizza delivery man, a London detective uncovers a conspiracy involving drug dealers, smugglers and spies.

Maniac

Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill) are two strangers who participate in the final stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial in which things do not go according to plan.

A self-made woman

Biopic of African-American businesswoman CJ Walker, whose hair products empire made her the first self-made millionaire woman.

Unorthodox

Deborah Feldman, a woman who grew up in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York, decides to flee her arranged marriage and start a new life in Berlin.

Safe

Surgeon and widowed father Tom Delaney unveils dark secrets in his neighborhood after his eldest daughter goes missing. His journey transforms everyone he meets.

Alias ​​Grace

Based on the story of Grace Marks, a young Irish immigrant and domestic worker who was convicted of the brutal murder of her boss, Thomas Kinnear. Grace confessed that she had no recollection of the murder, but the facts were irrefutable.

quicksand

Maja, a high school student from Stockholm, stands on trial for murder after a tragedy at her school.

do not talk to strangers

A web of secrets engages Adam Price on a desperate quest to discover the truth about those closest to him.

The forest

In Montfaucon, a quiet town in the Ardennes region, Lieutenant Virginie Musso begins her work. Meanwhile, a young woman disappears into the forest. Everyone thinks that she will return, but soon the evidence suggests that something serious has happened.

Behind your eyes

A single mother engages in a world of twisted mind games as she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while befriending his mysterious wife.

The innocent

One night nine years ago, Mateo innocently interceded in a fight and ended up becoming a murderer. He now he is an ex-con who takes nothing for granted. His wife, Olivia, is pregnant, but a shocking call tears him apart again.

Midas favorites

Based on the 1901 short story by Jack London. The six-part series follows Victor, a wealthy businessman, who is blackmailed by a mysterious organization, if he does not agree to pay a large sum of money, a group will kill people at random.

Deep water

Detectives Tori Lustigman and Nick Manning are tasked with investigating a brutal murder in Bondi. Affected by the disappearance of her teenage brother, Tori’s interest in the case soon turns to fixation.

Elves

While spending Christmas on a remote island, a family discovers that the area is populated by terrifying elves.

A very real story

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a famous comedian when the aftermath of a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he has built.

Fariña

In Galicia in the 1980s, the reconversion of fishing has left many workers unemployed. Faced with this situation, the former tobacco traffickers make the leap to something bigger, more lucrative, but much more dangerous: drugs.

Nevenka

Nevenka Fernández talks about her complaint of sexual harassment and how she confronted her attacker and an entire macho society. Documentary that reconstructs the story of the first time a politician was tried in Spain for sexual harassment.

Lost

A man goes to great lengths to find out what happened to his little daughter Soledad, who disappeared on a beach a decade ago when she was only five years old. (AND)