Shakira, in Fast and Furious 10 ?: Why Vin Diesel and several members of the cast want her in the next Fast and Furious movie | FAME

Do youShakira will be part of “Fast and furious 10“(” Fast and Furious 10 “in its original language)? Although nothing is confirmed, the cast of the Hollywood franchise has made its interest in adding the Colombian singer to the group quite evident.

During the promotion of the new movie “Fast and furious”, Some protagonists were asked about, who would they invite to the 10th installment of the film as a guest artist? On the list appeared names like Matt Damon and Beyoncé spoken by some of them.

WHY DOES VIN DIESEL WANT SHAKIRA IN “FAST AND FURIOUS 10 ″?

Jordana Brewster, the Panamanian who triumphs in Hollywood said she would like to see Shakira, “It would be amazing and could write a song for us”said the actress.

Vin Diesel, the protagonist of the saga, said that Shakira “He is an incredible talent” to have in the movie. It is not the first time that the actor talks about the Colombian, in 2015 in the promotion of “Fast and Furious 7”, he and Michelle Rodríguez visited the set of The Voice in Los Angeles, California, a show where Shakira occupied a red chair as a judge in season six, replacing Christina Aguilera.

Michelle Rodríguez and Vin Diesel bet on Shakira’s appearance in the movie “Fast and Furious” 10.

SHAKIRA, HAVE YOU BEEN IN CINEMA?

YES. Shakira has never starred in a movie, despite having received proposals. In 1999, for example, he was offered to participate in “The Fox“But he refused. However, he has had collaborations.

The last collaboration with a film studio was in 2016 when he gave life to “Gazelle” in the Disney animated film “Zootopia“, Which featured the dubbing of the Colombian for its version in Spanish and English.

He also participated, in 2008, for the film based on the book by Gabriel García Márquez, “Love in the Times of Cholera” for which he composed two songs: “La Despedida” and “Hay Amores”. In addition, the artist performed the main theme of the film, “Try Everything”, written by the Australian singer Sia.

He is expected to participate in a film that Disney is preparing based in Colombia after the success of ‘Coco’, based on Mexican traditions. The local version would be “Encanto”, directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard. And it is in January, Bush winked at the Colombian on Twitter to collaborate on the film that he hopes to be released in 2022. Well, we also hope to see her in “Fast and furious”, After the hints of its protagonists.