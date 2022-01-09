See Anne Hathaway’s charming country house

But, from the entrance the details are present. The bright red painted front door shows that this is a special home and remember that the color of the door says a lot about the person (s) who live inside the home.

The natural details bring a rustic touch to the home. Instagram / Susan Leone Habitats

Spaces for coexistence and interaction

Hollywood artist’s home highlights for its large spaces without borders or divisions. The kitchen connects to the living room allowing for constant interaction. This warmth is also generated from the natural wood floors and furniture. Additionally, the kitchen has black marble bars which allows the whole family, friends or guests to gather in the heart of the house.

The artist’s home is a faithful representation of her personality. Instagram / Susan Leone Habitats

Rustic atmosphere present

Different furniture in the house have rustic details that add originality and give an ideal atmosphere. The dining room table is proof of this, being very large and made of natural wood. In the same way, the fireplace in the dining room gives the home a homely and country atmosphere.

Enjoying the outside scenery

The country house has excellent ventilation which provides a dynamic that breaks boundaries between the internal and the external. The main room has a huge terrace, ideal for spending evenings talking and drinking wine. Also in the living room we can see the interaction of the French doors leading to the garden. Especially in summer, the house is enjoyed to the fullest.

Anne Hathaway’s country house is anyone’s dream. With large green spaces to enjoy, a swimming pool to walk and a guest house to invite your friends or family, the house in Westport, Connecticut is a blast.