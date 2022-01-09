Santos announced Leo Suárez and Franco Pizzichillo with video games

Editorial Mediotiempo

Saints took advantage of the lack of activity this weekend to announce with a video game theme two hires, those of Leo Suárez and Franco Pizzichillo, in addition to the discharge of Alessio Da Cruz.

Suárez arrived from the beginning of the week to the city of Torreón to seal his incorporation to the lagoon team, although his incorporation was only confirmed this Saturday.

He comes from America, a club he arrived at in 2020 and with which he was able to play 48 games until before be temporarily loaned.

In the case of Franco Nicolás Pizzichillo Fernández, it will be your first experience outside of Uruguay, the country where you were born, and He will also arrive on a provisional loan at the age of 25.

Da Cruz, back home

Regarding the outputs, the Warriors announced that the Dutch Alessio Da Cruz decided to end the relationship “for personal reasons”, which he did not detail.

It was announced that he has an offer in Europe, without specifying the interested club.