Santa Cruz is positioned as an audiovisual set

Singer Dua Lipa became one of the best claims for Santa Cruz of Tenerife as an audiovisual set on a tourist island. The filming of an advertisement in the heart of the capital, in the Plaza de España for more details, became viral through social networks, but also in different national and international publications. But this has not been the only great claim that the capital has had this year in terms of filming. Platforms such as Apple TV chose the city for the development of one of their most impressive bets of the season, Fundation, a series based on the literary saga of Isaac Asimov, and in which the Auditorio de Tenerife was one of the spaces chosen to roll. A production that, according to DIARIO DE AVISOS, the CEO of the Development Society, Alfonso Cabello, will return to the capital this year to shoot a new season.

Cabello explained that “the capital of Tenerife closed 2021 having hosted almost 90 shootings between photo sessions, announcements of established firms, films, series, etc.” In this way, the mayor pointed out that “these data represent very good news for the city, since the attraction of this type of industry favors and supports the productive business fabric in order to be reflected in the generation of employment related to the artistic and audiovisual sector ”, and stressed that“ from the City Council, through the Development Society, we have a firm commitment so that the city continues to be considered as a set for different productions such as series, films and television advertisements ”.

“The audiovisual industry -he continued- is a powerful economic sector for any city, it generates employment and an economy through accommodation, hiring of personnel, transportation or logistics”, and recalled that “recently Santa Cruz hosted the filming of an advertisement with the popular singer Dua Lipa, who was the protagonist, and who has led to an expenditure in the city of around half a million euros, disbursed in transport companies, extras, production personnel, etc. ”.

Likewise, Cabello remarked that “according to the latest study carried out by the Development Society, in the specific case of support for audiovisual productions an indirect investment of approximately 8 million euros is estimated, thus becoming a new element of Boost for economic activity in the city ”, and highlighted that,“ in addition to the economic repercussion that this entails for companies related to the sector, these productions represent an invaluable promotional opportunity for the city ”.

The mayor recalled that “the Development Society created the Santa Cruz Film Office in 2012 with the intention of capturing and developing all the work and tasks pertinent to the audiovisual sector that take place in this capital, and this year it is presenting a balance sheet a record in terms of the number and importance of the projects that have chosen the city as a setting ”. The role of the Santa Cruz Film Office focuses on offering free information, advisory and administrative management services for the audiovisual sector, “therefore, it is an added value for the industry and is being highly valued, proof of this are the constant requests for filming that we receive ”, said the mayor.

Likewise, he stressed that “over the last few years, more than 500 productions have taken place in the capital of Tenerife, so this meticulous and permanent work, with a clear vocation to facilitate all procedures, is bearing fruit and many Production companies and audiovisual companies positively value Santa Cruz as a ‘friend of the shootings’, which makes us proud and gives us strength to continue a long way, but with the certainty that the audiovisual industry is a reality in Santa Cruz, both because of the number of companies installed as per the varied chapter of scenarios for locations such as Anaga, historical and urban heritage values ​​”.

“From 2019 to 2021, Santa Cruz has experienced a boom as the headquarters for filming series, feature films, advertisements and photo shoots,” said the mayor, who indicated that “only in these three years we have facilitated the management of 195 audiovisual productions, one This figure reinforces the argument that Santa Cruz is an attractive city for this type of investment ”.

Among the more than 500 audiovisual productions that have been shot in the capital since 2012, feature films such as May God forgive us by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, shot in 2015, Bourne 5 in which the actor Matt Damon participated in 2015, Rambo V – The Last Blood stand out. with Sylvester Stallone, in 2018, Sky Rojo by Netflix, in 2019, or the series Hierro by Movistar in 2020. Only in 2021 the filming of about 90 audiovisual works was facilitated in the city, and among which the filming of advertisements stands out for brands in the automotive sector such as Hyundai or Dacia, as well as an advertisement shot for the Louis Vuitton brand or filming for a National Geographic documentary, the aforementioned Apple TV series, Foundation, as well as the German Amazon Prime series entitled Der Greif .

“By 2022 we are already in contact with various areas of the City Council such as Infrastructure and Works, Road and Citizen Safety, Environment, Municipal Heritage, Public Services and General Registry of the Santa Cruz City Council, to coordinate and facilitate the appropriate procedures to host various productions that have already let us know different companies and producers, both national and international, “said Alfonso Cabello, who announced that” we are currently aware of the interest in Santa Cruz by companies and producers to shoot at least 3 series of international projection , an audiovisual advertising spot for a brand, and five photo sessions for advertisements of various kinds ”. In this way, the mayor indicated that “these steps are carried out, for the most part, through local producers in Tenerife and the Canary Islands.”