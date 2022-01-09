Roman Safiullin: Russia’s New Secret Weapon | ATP Tour

It turns out that Russia has more than one secret weapon, which is a scary thought for the rest of the ATP Cup teams.

A year ago, the Russian title-winning team claimed that Aslan Karatsev was the group’s secret weapon. Just a few weeks later, Karatsev reached the Australian Open semi-finals and at the end of the season won the award for Most Improved Player Of The Year at the 2021 ATP Awards.

On Sunday it was Roman Safiullin, not World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev, who led Russia to victory against France in singles and doubles. Safiullin is another “secret” off the charts.

“100%,” Medvedev said, laughing, when asked if his teammate was Russia’s new secret weapon. “I definitely had some emotional moments in my career, but this one would be in the top three. Look at Roman’s game, the way he defended himself after the first set, which he lost quite easily. Then he played in an unreal way.”

Medvedev and Safiullin have known each other since they were juniors. In fact, the Podolsk native scored multiple victories against Medvedev in that category.

“It was very difficult to win as a junior. If Roman was on my side of the box in youth, I was shaking, “Medvedev said. “In fact, we played a lot of finals, semi-finals, a lot of matches, some were like three-hour, three-set matches. It was fun”.



Safiullin not only defeated Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov before turning professional, but he also won the men’s singles title at the 2015 Australian Open and climbed to world No. 2, his best position in the youth category.





“It’s a great feeling, of course, to be on top,” Safiullin said. “I always tried to improve something to stay on top. But youth tennis and professional tennis are a bit different. “

While Medvedev, Rublev and Khachanov have all entered the Top 10, the highest ATP Rankings of Safiullin’s career is No. 151. The 24-year-old believes that the mental side has been one of his biggest obstacles.

“Working on the head is the hardest part for me. I do not know for others, maybe for someone it will be easy. We work a lot on the physical part of tennis and on the mental part we also start to work, and at this moment that is the most difficult part ”, said Safiullin. “I’m working on that and trying to improve some things. When I lose concentration, you can see it in the game. “

The Russian said that instead of missing three or four games, it is essential to limit those lapses to a couple of points. The world No. 167 showed in Sunday’s tie against France that he has a lot to play for against some of the best in the world.

That’s something Safiullin has worked for her entire life. He first played tennis at age four under the tutelage of his father, Rishat, who works at an academy. “I’ve always loved it,” he said.

Safiullin enjoyed watching Marat Safin play. Later, Novak Djokovic became the player he most admired, in addition to Roger Federer, whom he described as “incredible”.

Off the track, the Russian has a wide variety of interests. He enjoys being a tourist in the cities he visits, especially when his wife is with him.

“[También] I like cars and motorcycles. In Russia it is difficult because we have a long winter and only three or four months to ride a motorcycle, ”said Safiullin, who does not have one. “When you are a professional tennis player it is quite dangerous, a mistake or someone does not see you and that’s it. Either your life is over or your tennis career is over. That’s dangerous”.

Safiullin also likes movies, and she likes actors Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio. ‘Catch me if you can’ is one of his favorite movies. The other could surprise you

“When I have time, I watch ‘Harry Potter’ again. I’ve already seen it three or four times, but I like to see it again. I saw that now they have met again, so when I go back to Russia I want to see her with my wife, ”Safiullin said. “There’s also a new one from ‘The Matrix.’ I did not see it because my wife wants to see it, so when I return home we will do it together.

For now, Safiullin will focus on helping Russia defend the ATP Cup title. The team’s latest secret has come to light, but Safiullin only hopes to continue to be a weapon for his country and gain enough momentum to hunt down his compatriots in the ATP Rankings.

“Daniil, Andrey, Aslan and Karen are at a very high level in the Top 30,” Safiullin said. “Four players from Russia, it’s incredible. I want to be there too, so I’m working hard for that. I’m trying, trying hard to be in that position with them. “