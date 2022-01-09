Rihanna wants to get married now and thinks she has a compelling reason for it

After several failed relationships, the singer Rihanna is determined to marry her boyfriend A $ AP Rocky, since they are in the best moment of their relationship. The artists spent Christmas in Barbados alongside Riri’s family, and it seems that engagement rumors may become reality very soon.

Sources close to the artists have commented that he is madly in love with Rihanna, and cannot imagine his life without her. On the other hand, Rihanna is also determined to take the next step in their relationship, but for a reason that was unknown until very recently.

The interpreter of “Umbrella” is concerned about her age, since in February she will be 34 years old, and she does not want to wait any longer to get married, have children and start a family with her boyfriend. Although many artists have decided to wait a little longer before fully focusing on their family, Rihanna is already determined not to wait any longer, and she longs to become a wife and mother very soon.

The source indicated that the couple has already spoken seriously about getting married and having children, since “it is something that they both want.” Although their romance has progressed rapidly, the couple say they have had enough time to get to know each other and build a solid relationship.

The couple began a relationship after Rihanna confirmed her breakup with Hassan Jameel, a billionaire with whom she dated for three years.. The love ties between A $ AP Rocky and Rihanna date back to 2013, when they were once caught together, kissing. However, they never confirmed a relationship until last May 2021. Several sources close to the couple have indicated that the wedding could take place this year in Barbados, Rihanna’s native country.

“Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are screaming their love. (…) They are on the fast track to marriage, with plans underway for an emotional ceremony in their home country of Barbados (…) Rihanna’s younger brother had a baby in early 2021, and that has definitely lit the flame in her. She’s desperate to become a mother, but she’s determined to do it all in the right order, as her family is quite religious. Rocky hasn’t officially asked her yet. that he marry her, but it is something they have talked about and are planning. He is totally dedicated to her and already refers to her as his wife, so it will happen, “the source said in an interview.

In addition, the source indicated that Rihanna does not want to sign any prenuptial agreement. The last thing you want to do is start your marriage with a contingency plan for a breakup. Rihanna had never fallen in love like this, no man had ever made her so happy. All of his past relationships were difficult, but with Rocky, everything is so easy. No games, no drama, she totally trusts him. It is by far the healthiest relationship I have ever had, “he said.