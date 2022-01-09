Rihanna did it again: posed in a set of her lingerie line and ignited social networks

(Photo: REUTERS / Charles Platiau)

Rihanna did it again: with only three photographs managed to set fire to social networks by wearing an enviable figure dressed only in a lingerie set that belongs to her Fenty line.

In the three images, the singer is seen wearing two garments, a tangerine color, showing off her steel abdomen; a series of long chains that highlighted her neckline; and her shapely legs, wearing low-heeled sandals, with a plush detail to the front.

“They have spent 3 minutes thinking about a title … I do not have shit to say”, is the phrase with which the native of Barbados shared the three snapshots with her 97 million followers on her Instagram account.

As for her make-up, the 33-year-old superstar’s makeup looked quite light and natural, while her hair was long, in braids that were pulled back into a ponytail. Gold abounded in all her accessories, ranging from neck chains to a watch and rings on her hands.

And precisely, of all the images, there was one that seems to have simply stunned the tens of millions who follow her on Instagram: the photograph in which a daring Rihanna appears from behind modeling the thong that belongs to her collection.

Among hundreds of thousands of reactions, rapper Theophilus London commented, “Go crazy sister!” Another rapper, Lil Nas X, wrote “yes, this is the one”. Model Chantel Jeffries claimed that “photos say a million words” and Christina Milian summed it up in “The Caption: I Feel You.” Model Stella Maxwell did the same by leaving him a fire emoji. While Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko and Zoe Saldana praised her with hand emojis.

Since launched Savage X Fenty in 2018With a series of dazzling shows before a large audience, Rihanna has built a good reputation for her company.

In addition, something that has fallen in love with more than one of the singer’s lingerie brand is its obvious commitment to inclusion, which he made clear since he released it. Savage X Fenty is promoted with models of a variety of sizes, shapes and skin tones. From the beginning, the line has offered bras from sizes 32A to 42H and panties and pajamas from XCH to 3X.

“We do not believe in division, we do not believe in excluding anyone,” they declared from Savage X Fenty in 2020. “That has been our message from day one and it will not change now because everyone is having that reflection. We started this company on the shoulders of a black woman”They reiterated at the time.

Season after season she dazzles with the collections she presents and the creative underwear sets that “Riri” designs for all women. Since a time ago his line has a day on the agenda of New York fashion week and it is a must to see it for its great staging. The last one presented, before the COVID-19 pandemic, impressed the public with a great show.

