Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, the most powerful women in music according to Forbes | Present

Their names are synonymous with success. And for Forbes magazine, also about power. Fame, musical success, economic and business power. That’s exactly all they move and drag Rihanna, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, the three great divas of music who have managed to sneak into the last Top 100 of the popular economic and social magazine.

Rihanna is the first of the three to appear in the ranking. He does it in position 68, so that we get an idea of ​​the gigantic competition that they have at a universal level the most powerful women on the planet. A line of lingerie, collaborations with prestigious firms and a line of cosmetics Fenty Beauty, her beauty brand, with which she raised more than $ 550 million in 2020.

If to all this we add that Savage X Fenty It has a valuation as a company that exceeds one billion dollars, the result is that Riri has become one of the most successful business women on the planet.

Enough numbers and records so that we don’t have to release an album, not even singles, and we’re not even talking about touring around the world anymore. Concerts are where the 76th position of Beyoncé. Thanks to On The Run II The former Destiny’s Child made $ 250 million in profit from the joint tour with her husband, rapper, producer and music guru, Jay-Z.

Both Rihanna and Beyoncé could say that right now they are on the opposite spectrum of Taylor Swift. The American is ranked number 78 in the Top 100 of the most powerful women on the planet according to Forbes. And all thanks to his constant musical work. Folklore It was the album with which he managed to raise the most money and that he could not even go out to present it live.

The list promises not to vary much in the next year since Taylor Swift has concentrated in the last 365 days in relaunching some of her albums to regain the rights to her songs after her old label sold her entire catalog to her arch enemy Scooter Braun. .

Forbes’s list of the 100 most powerful women in the world includes CEOs, entrepreneurs, and politicians, as well as media personalities, artists, athletes, and television personalities such as Ophra Winfrey (23), Reese Witherspoon (74) or Serena Williams (85).

A few days ago Forbes also presented its tenth annual list of those under 30 who will shape the future. A global directory with young entrepreneurs from around the world that has already become a reference and that in the musical section makes Miley Cyrus, Ava Max, Roddy Ricch or Doja Cat the leaders of an entire generation.