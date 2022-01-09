Ricky Gervais was right: how the “useless” Golden Globes lost their shine

Si an awards show is held in a posh Beverly Hills hotel and no one is there to see it, does anyone still care? That is the philosophical dilemma facing the 2022 Golden Globes, which take place this Sunday despite the fact that NBC has not broadcast them on television for the first time since 1996. There will also be no live audience, no red carpet and, according to Variety , neither will there be stars to deliver or collect the once coveted statuettes. Just two years ago, the Golden Globes were the kind of Hollywood event where Brad Pitt took the stage to collect an award while stars like Al Pacino, Martin Scorsese and Cate Blanchett applauded from the front row. This year, it is a meeting in a conference room that could have been an email. How is it that the Globes have lost their shine?

It all has to do with the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), the small group of international journalists and critics who have run the Golden Globes since its founding in 1944. By then, the Academy Awards were already established as Hollywood’s top movie awards, having been awarded since 1929. In 1956, the Golden Globes added television awards and began to build a reputation as a more blatant counterweight to more formal ceremonies like the Oscars and Emmys. They were also decidedly more intoxicated: at a typical party, attendees would end up with 9,000 glasses of Moët & Chandon champagne. As host of the Golden Globes in 2012, Ricky Gervais explained the difference between rival awards. “For those who do not know, the Golden Globes are like the Oscars, but without all that esteem,” joked Gervais, amid the laughter of the gathered stars. “The Golden Globes are to the Oscars what Kim Kardashian is to Kate Middleton,” he continued. “A little louder, a little more vulgar, a little more intoxicated and easier to buy … supposedly!”

The suggestion that a Golden Globe – or at least an undeserved nomination – could be bought by the rich and powerful had dogged the HFPA for decades. In 1982, Pia Zadora beat out high-shot stars like Kathleen Turner to win the New Star of the Year award, shortly after Zadora’s billionaire husband, Meshulam Riklis, took HFPA members to a meeting. Las Vegas casino. Three decades later, similar accusations surrounded Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie’s film nomination, The Tourist, whose distributor, Sony, also brought HFPA members to Las Vegas and gifted them tickets to a Cher concert.

Allegations of financial wrongdoing at the HFPA became even more serious last February. A week before the 2021 Golden Globes gala, in which most of the nominees were presented by video, Los Angeles Times published an investigation into the HFPA that found that the group regularly paid its members – who at the time numbered only 87 people – substantial fees to appear on its various committees, totaling close to two million dollars. That figure was more than double what the group had paid just three years earlier, and had even led some HFPA members to wonder aloud if the organization’s leaders were using the significant profit generated by the issuance of the HFPAs. Golden Globes as a plan to get rich. “It’s a nice idea to take the money from NBC and put it into good causes like tuition and restoring movies,” an anonymous HFPA member told LA Times. “But now there is a spirit of milking the organization and taking the money. It is outrageous”.

That was by no means the extent of the HFPA’s problems. There’s also the fact, revealed by a Time’s Up social media campaign, that not a single one of its 87 members is black. Six years after #OscarsSoWhite, this lack of diversity among HFPA members (relatively few of whom work full-time for major international media outlets) was compounded by some puzzling nomination decisions. In particular, in 2021, the widely criticized first season of Emily in Paris was nominated for two Golden Globes, while Michaela Coel’s superb series, critically acclaimed, I May Destroy You, was completely ignored. Is this proof of racial prejudice, uneasy minds wondered, or does it have something to do with the fact that no fewer than 30 HFPA members (a third of the organization!) Have flown to Paris for the producers of Emily in Paris, where they were entertained and lodged in a hotel of US $ 1,400 per night?

Neither of the two possible answers gave a good image to the HFPA, which recognized that some kind of change was necessary. In May 2021, its leaders announced a reform package that included increasing the number and diversity of its members, the creation of new senior management positions, including a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, and the introduction of a oversight board for what they called “critical organizational reform.” Hollywood’s response? Too little and too late.

First came the boycotts of the streamers– Both Amazon and Netflix announced that they were suspending their relationships with the HFPA until the reforms were made. Then came the A-list revolt. In a damning statement, Scarlett Johansson urged the entire industry to join the boycott. “As an actor promoting a movie, you are expected to participate in awards season by attending press conferences and awards galas,” he noted. “In the past, this has often meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members bordering on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason why, for many years, I refused to participate in your lectures. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by the likes of Harvey Weinstein to build momentum for recognition from the Academy and the industry followed suit. Unless there is a fundamental reform needed within the organization, I think it is time that we step back from the HFPA and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole. ” .

The vaguely depressing 2022 Balloon nominations announcement hosted by Snoop Dogg (Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

Tom Cruise agreed and returned to the HFPA the Golden Globes he had won for Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry maguire Y Magnolia, in another embarrassing event for the troubled organization. On May 10, just a week after HFPA leaders optimistically released their reform plans, NBC announced that, as “a change of this magnitude takes time and effort, and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to do it right ”, will not broadcast the Golden Globes in 2022.

The question the HFPA hopes will be answered at the Golden Globes on Sunday night is whether they have actually done that job. At the very least, they have diversified their membership. In October, they announced that 21 new members had joined the organization, to much fanfare given the diversity of the group (according to the HFPA, of the 21 new members: 48 percent identify as female, 29 percent identify as Black, 24 percent identify as Asian, 29 percent identify as Latino, and 19 percent identify as Middle Eastern / North African). Although this new cohort has increased the size of the HFPA by 20 percent, it is still tiny compared to, for example, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which awards the Oscars. The Academy has about 10,300 members, of which about 9,400 have the right to vote at the Oscars. As Johansson suggested in his statement, the implication is that the much smaller pool of voters participating in the Golden Globes makes it much easier for decisions to be influenced by studios looking to spend to get an advertising boost.

The Golden Globes have a reputational problem, which has been aggravating long before their current situation. When he presented the awards again in 2016, Ricky Gervais took advantage of his monologue to describe them as “useless” and told the assembled stars that they were nothing more than “a piece of metal that some nice and confused old journalists wanted to give them in person to meet them and have a selfie with you”. To make the Globes shine again, the HFPA will have to prove that its champagne-soaked awards are more than just an excuse to hand out awards to whoever had the most elegant press trip.