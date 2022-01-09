Richard Williams, the inhuman ‘maker’ of Venus and Serena Williams

Richard Williams devised a plan to turn his daughters into tennis champions and now Will Smith embodies it in the movie ‘The Williams Method’

It is not an exaggeration to assure that Venus and Serena Williams revolutionized the world of tennis, not just because won 30 Grand Slam tournaments between the two but, above all, because, for their race and social origins, they shook the foundations of a sport whose ‘establishment’ has traditionally been the private preserve of rich white people. He was always by his side his father, Richard Williams, a key part of his success and one of the most controversial and eccentric figures in the circuit in recent decades, both because of his relationship with his daughters and because of his attitude in the stands and in front of the press. Thus it is explained that he is the great protagonist of the first Hollywood film to address this sporting and family phenomenon. Focusing on the seven years of the 90’s that he spent trying to make his way to Venus and Serena between the clubs and elite coaches, ‘The Williams method’ hits theaters on January 21, and has plenty of numbers to provide to Will Smith his first Oscar a few weeks later.

For Williams, the lack of competitiveness of tennis was due to the lack of physical preparation that the athletes suffered due to their condition as white

To clarify the characteristics of the character, it would be enough to explain when and how he decided to turn his descendants into racket deities. It was in 1978, after watching on television how Romanian tennis player Virginia Ruzici pocketed $ 40,000 for winning a tournament, decided that her daughters could earn a living like this too of good. To that end, he began to inform himself thoroughly through tennis magazines and videos, and drew up a 78-page work strategy. By then Venus and Serena hadn’t even been conceived.

Questionable tactics

As part of that plan, the family moved to Compton, one of the most humble areas of Los Angeles and, therefore, an environment that, according to the patriarch, would strengthen the character of his girls. While they began to practice at the age of four, he broke his face to make a place for them on the neighborhood tennis courts. The ‘biopic’ recounts clashes with street gangs that end in beatings and fatalities by gunshots, but in a way that differs substantially from the version of the matter that Williams himself gave in his autobiography, published in 2014.

And that is not the only reason why many have accused the film, whose producers include Venus and Serena, of rewriting the story of its protagonist and rehabilitating his image. All the children – at least five – that Williams fathered in his youth and who he completely disregarded from are barely mentioned throughout his footage, and the questionable tactics he used as mentor to future champions are ignored or excused: He prohibited them from having a social life and going out with boys, he made them train from 6 in the morning – even in the rain – and he paid other children to come to his training sessions and scold them.

What Reinaldo Marcus Green, director of the film, does faithfully recreate is the drastic measure that Williams took when his daughters were already beginning to emerge in the youth category: he decided that they would not play any tournaments until they reached the age to become professionals, because he did not want them to excessive public scrutiny would spoil their careers early as it had a few years earlier with that of compatriot Jennifer Capriati.

Race bias

The narration of ‘The Williams Method’ stops precisely when Venus, the eldest of the sisters, is just beginning her meteoric rise to the Olympus of women’s tennis, and this time limitation means that the constant tumult caused by the trio during his main years on the circuit, both because of the fear they generated among his rivals and he caused with his public appearances and because, we said, the Williams’ journey highlights the racial prejudices that continue to prevail in that sport.

In that sense, it is enough to remember the 2001 Indian Wells tournament, and the barrage of racist insults the sisters suffered when Venus withdrew of the competition – in suspicious circumstances, it is true – a few minutes before facing Serena in the semifinals; or remember that, ultimately, the racial question is one of the main arguments on which the 78 pages written in his day by Dad Richard were based. As he saw it, The lack of competitiveness of women’s tennis was due to the lack of physical preparation that female tennis players necessarily suffered due to their condition as white women, and that therefore his daughters had a genetic advantage that would lead them to glory. Whether or not it was correct, the reasoning ended up giving the desired result.