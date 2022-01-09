realme GT 2 Pro 5G confirmed for Latin America (details and prices)

January 7, 2022

The company announced the availability of its premium devices in Latin America for 2022. The GT 2 Pro 5G has a 2K UHD screen with a resolution greater than 525 PPI, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a refresh rate of 120hz and 1400 nits of brightness. Recently, realme presented its best smartphone to date in China: the realme GT 2 Pro 5G. The brand’s new device will be the starting point that will propel realme into the global premium segment and in the search for industry-leading innovations.

“The GT 2 Pro 5G offers a world-class experience to our young consumers, with performance, design and cameras that go beyond expectations. As LATAM is a priority for realme in 2022, we are focused on bringing the latest and best products from our catalog to this market as soon as possible, such as the GT 2 Pro 5G, “said Madhav Sheth, president of the international business group. of realme.

Latin America, a key region for realme

Thus, the development of products with cutting-edge technologies and avant-garde designs that are more accessible to young consumers has allowed the company to place itself in the global Top 6 and maintain a great moment in its international expansion. And is that according to the latest Canalys studies, realme is one of the most important online brands in LATAM during Q2 2021, placing it in the top 5 in the region.

The best features of this flagship

The new GT series arrives was created by renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa, with sustainable bio-polymer, the first in the industry. The model required 12 months of work and 63 tests with prototypes to define the final design, as well as the concept of “Paper Tech Master Design” or technological paper texture applied to the back.

Additionally, the new GT 2 Pro 5G has a series of environmental and quality certifications, such as ISCC +, thanks to its design and use of alternative materials that reduce the carbon footprint by up to 2kgs and that allow it to achieve a performance similar to that of of products based on fossil materials.

The GT 2 Pro is equipped with a screen capable of offering 2K UHD with a resolution greater than 525 PPI, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a refresh rate of 120hz, 1400 nits of brightness, contrast ratios of 5,000, 000: 1, HDR10 + and DisplayMate grade A + certification.

When talking about the camera set, the realme GT 2 Pro 5G has three Sony lenses on the back: 50 MP with image stabilization, 50MP wide angle and 150 °, and a 3MP fish lens. The selfie camera offers an ideal lens for portraits and 32MP video calls.

These features are complemented by a powerful 5000mAh battery and 65W fast charging.

A performance that will set a trend in Latin America

The alliance between realme and Qualcomm made it possible for the new GT 2 5G series to have the latest version of the Snapdragon processor, which offers 4nm processing capacity. In addition, it is the first in the world to incorporate ARM v9 architecture, for peak performance and sustained efficiency of 30%.

With a 9-layer cooling system in a 4,129 mm frametwo, The device efficiently treats all the processing energy that it demands in its different uses, thus maximizing the performance of the chip and preserving the internal temperature of 3 ° Celsius.

Other versions just as powerful

Finally, as part of the presentation in China, details of the realme GT 2 were also known, a version that shares many of the characteristics of the prosuch as design, battery and RAM. At the screen level, this model will have an AMOLED version with 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 5G processor and stainless steel steam cooling system, as well as the GT 3.0 function that will allow it to achieve a performance similar to the GT version. 2 Pro.

The news of the next launch of this flagship in Latin America has raised the expectations of the specialized press and the growing number of fans of the brand in the region. For now, the realme GT 2 Pro 5G enters the Asian market with an approximate value of USD $ 582 and USD $ 409 for the GT 2 5G.

