Real Madrid – Valencia | Liga: Valencia sends a controversial message against Madrid and Piqu supports it

ANDstall the controversy in the 41st minute of the game. The penalty awarded by Hernndez Hernndez of Alderete on Casemiro elicited a forceful response from Valencia. It has been through the official Twitter profile of the one who has published a message that does not lend itself to double interpretations. “The robbery in Madrid begins to be something repetitive” and quotes The Money Heist, the popular television series, trying to tone down what had just happened in the Bernabu. Although the same message included the label (hashtag) that he was using to narrate the Real Madrid-Valencia game.

The Valencia publication, who has blocked responses on his social networks, has had a quick reaction in a regular of Twitter The Barcelona player, Gerard Piqu has quoted the tweet of the black and white club with a sly answer: “Don’t say it too loud that they are going to sanction you “.

The polemic had been present during the week after they focused on the match referee, Hernndez Hernndez, the information about his statistics, nothing positive in the games that he had called against Real Madrid. the same Bordals he had to come out to say his opinion about the referee on Friday at the pre-game press conference to avoid suspicions: “He is a great referee,” he said in one of his answers.

However, the own Bordals could not contain himself as Benzem executed the maximum penalty. The Alicante referee approached the fourth referee and was protesting until the referee pitted the break. Yes, the Valencia coach quickly went to the locker room and did not wait for the referee to recriminate anything. The one who did was Diakhaby, the last Valencia player to leave the pitch accompanied by the team delegate, David Rangel, sin order to be reprimanded.

The message of the Valencia It is gone multiplying with approving responses, but also with other some who censored it for including the word Stole, taking into account that it is a tool for official communications of the club.

PHOTO: Reuters

