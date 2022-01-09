Real Madrid ride on the back of Karim Benzema and Vinícius

Despite his stumbling block in the Getafe fiefdom, Real Madrid remains the great favorite to take over from Atlético de Madrid in the First Division record. Yes, the colossus Meringue he knows perfectly that he needs to return to the path of victory as soon as possible in the highest category of national football. That is why he has conscientiously prepared his direct stake with the Valencia, a team that aspired to add positive loot in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti would keep his hard core on defense with Éder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy, while Lucas Vázquez would occupy the place of Dani Carvajal. The Holy Trinity in the core it would be confirmed with Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, while the trident in attack would be formed by Marco Asensio, Vinícius and Karim Benzema. Without a doubt, a cutting edge of many carats for the locals.

As for Valencia, José Bordalás would choose Daniel Wass and Hugo Guillamón in the engine room, giving freedom of movement to both Yunus Musah and Hélder Costa. For their part, Gonçalo Guedes and Maxi Gómez would be chosen in the offensive plot of the team that won the Copa del Rey 2018-2019 in the Benito Villamarin (Real Betis stadium). The first arrival would be carried out by Wass, although he could not hit with his kick.

Karim Benzema is eternal

The replica would occur in a strategy action, once Militao it would have a great impact after the shipment leaked by Kroos. But nevertheless, Jasper Cillessen’s reaction would be extraordinary with an intervention that would prevent the Brazilian central defender from scoring. Of course, the staging of Valencia (despite this scare with the auction of the former Porto) was being positive in the capital of our country.

Cillessen would have to intervene again to win the game over Vinícius, to which it is convenient to add that Valencia was containing the attacks of its adversary. Likewise, it should be noted that Casemiro was still really far from his best version, although Real Madrid was acquiring more and more presence on the field with the passing of the minutes. Without going any further, Karim Benzema would perform a fantastic maneuver, but he would not find the goal.

The joy of Vinícius

Modric would not have much fortune either, once the 2018 Ballon d’Or hit the crossbar. When it seemed that the electronic was not going to alter in the opening 45 minutes, the referee would decree a maximum penalty favorable to the 13-time winner of the Champions League. All this, incidentally, because Casemiro would be knocked down by Omar Alderete in a decision highly criticized by the visitors. A maximum penalty that Benzema would execute and transform, reaching a whopping 300 goals in his career with the whites (1 – 0).

The black and white They would be very depleted after that jug of cold water just before the break, which would take advantage of those of Carlo Ancelotti in the second half. Vinícius, whose performance has been fantastic since the beginning of this season, would make it 2 – 0. And Flamengo’s ex would achieve the double on your private account, after Cillessen stopped Marco Asensio (3 – 0). Thibaut Courtois would save the penalty taken by Guedes, but the Portuguese would surpass the Belgian in He rejects from 11 meters (3 – 1). Even so, Real Madrid consolidates its leadership in the League with Benzema’s double (4 – 1), adding already 301 goals with the elastic Meringue.

Vinicius extends the local advantage.

