Razer and Fossil launch a special smartwatch for gamers of which only 1,337 units will be manufactured

This “gaming” smartwatch born from the alliance between Razer and Fossil has the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, is waterproof and is equipped with Wear OS 3.

The smartwatch market has come back to life after a stagnant time thanks, above all, to the revolutionary new version of Wear OS that Google developed with the help of Samsung and that has already debuted in the latest smartwatch of the Korean firm, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

In this sense, we have just learned that two manufacturers that, in principle, have nothing in common, Razer and Fossil, have teamed up to launch on the market a special smartwatch for gamers of which only 1,337 units will be manufactured.

Razer X Fossil GEN 6, all the information

Razer X Fossil GEN 6 Specifications Screen 1.28-inch circular Super AMOLED

326 ppi Resolution 416 x 416 pixels Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ RAM 1 GB Operating system Wear OS (upgradeable to Wear OS 3) Storage 8 GB Waterproof 3 ATM Sensors heart rate meter with PPG, blood oxygen level meter (SpO2), accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, ambient light sensors Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC Others Microphone, speaker, fast charge Price 329 dollars, about 291 euros to change

One of the most popular brands for gamers today, Razer, has partnered with watchmaker Fossil to launch the Razer X Fossil GEN 6, a smartwatch that has a design similar to other circular smartwatches, except for its toothed crown and exclusive dials and straps in Razer colors that give it a really “gaming” look.

Thus, the Razer X Fossil GEN 6 has three exclusive Razer dials called Analog, Text and Chroma and with two interchangeable straps with the company logo, one in green and one in black.

In terms of its specifications, the Razer X Fossil GEN 6 has a 1.28-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels and is the first smartwatch on the market to equip the new Qualcomm processor for smart watches, a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ that promises 30% more performance than its predecessor.

This chipset comes accompanied by 1 GB RAM, 8 GB internal storage and a good number of sensors including a heart rate meter with PPG, a blood oxygen level (SpO2) meter, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, a compass or an altimeter.

In addition to all this, the Razer X Fossil GEN 6 features 3 ATM water resistance, dispose of Bluetooth 5.0 LE, Wifi, GPS and NFC and it is equipped with a microphone and a speaker for calls and a battery, whose capacity has not yet been revealed, with fast charging, which allows us charge it to 80% in just 30 minutes.

At the software level, this smartwatch born from the collaboration between Razer and Fossil has Wear OS and will be upgraded to Wear OS 3 throughout 2022.

Razer X Fossil GEN 6: availability and price

The Razer X Fossil GEN 6 is a limited edition of which only 1,337 units will go on sale And all those who are interested in getting one can reserve it on its official website from next January 10.

The price of the Razer X Fossil GEN 6 will be $ 329, about 291 euros to change.

