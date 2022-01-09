Rayados vs Querétaro: where and when to see the return of the reinforced Vasco Aguirre team

Rayados de Monterrey players celebrate victory in the last final of the CONCACAF Champions League. EFE / Miguel Sierra



After a long wait for the start of the first Liga MX tournament in 2022, the football agenda presented its first results. One of the most anticipated teams on the first day, due to the quality of players who arrived for the Grita México Clausura 2022, is that of Rayados from Monterrey. The team led by Javier Aguirre will receive the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro on the field of the BBVA Stadium, where he will be obliged to obtain the three points.

Despite the investment they used to reinforce the entire squad since the arrival of the Basque to the bench, the results have been unfavorable before the expectations of the fans. Last tournament they could only win the trophy of the Concacaf Champions League before the Eagles of America. Although it was beneficial to build confidence in the helmsman’s scheme, the fans hope that it can lift the league title to continue increasing its record.

For this, the locality in their first game of the semester will be an important incentive to start a solid path towards the title, hand in hand with their fans. Currently, the state of Nuevo León is in the green color of the epidemiological traffic light, the one with the lowest risk, so the Steel Giant will have 85% of its allowed capacity, that is, around 43,350 people. The rest of the fans will be able to follow the live broadcast through various platforms.

The Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will seek to score points in their visit to Monterrey (Photo: @ Club_Queretaro / Twitter)

Place: BBVA Stadium, La Pastora, Nuevo León.

Date: Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Hour: 19:06.

TV: Like the vast majority of Rayados’ matches at home, the transmission will only be available on the private television signal, through the television network Fox Sports.

Application and internet: For people who have a subscription to said channel, the transmission will also be available through the website and the official application of Fox Sports Play.

In recent weeks, those of the Sultana del Norte have become protagonists in the winter transfer market. After a series of rumors, they managed to recruit two players who have played for the Mexican National Team. They took advantage of the disagreement that Rodolfo Pizarro had with the MLS to return it to Mexico. Similarly, they convinced Luis Romo to play for them before looking for an opportunity in Europe.

Rodolfo Pizarro could have minutes in the debut of Rayados in the Grita México Clausura 2022 (Photo: Twitter / @ Rayados)

Despite the expectation, the Basque You will not be able to count on the reinforcement from Cruz Azul, at least, in the first commitment. In recent days, the Barrial team reported some positive cases of COVID-19 between whom the Olympic medalist of Tokyo 2020 was found. That way, he will have to remain in isolation before putting himself under the command of his new coach.

Despite the expectation that the Nuevo León campus has generated, Leonardo Ramos said he was confident despite facing one of the most dangerous teams of the circuit. Even in a press conference he trusted that his players know how to play on equal terms despite the notable wage gap in the institutions.

“We are not afraid of anything that comes our way. We have shown in past tournaments that, against teams that show more power than us, we play as equals and the team stood up to the rival. That leaves me calm and, above all, that Monterrey knows that it is going to face a team that is going to play as equals and that is the certainty that we have ”, he assured in a press conference prior to the meeting.

KEEP READING:

Álvaro Morales and the decision that opened the doors to him on television

Canelo Álvarez and Eddy Reynoso achieved a historic achievement for the first time in history

Ricardo Ferretti reached 500 victories as technical director in Mexico