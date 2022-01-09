Rayados and the challenge of transcending with Pizarro and Romo in the Clausura 2022

We present you highs, lows and challenges of Monterrey and Querétaro, which face each other on Matchday 1, in this new Liga MX tournament

Striped has been left to duty under the command of Javier Aguirre, since despite having one of the best squads in Mexican football has not been able to obtain a championship, so now they will have the task of being protagonists in the Closing 2022, fight for good dividends with the new elements that joined the squad that are Rodolfo Pizarro Y Luis Romo and for now he will have to look for a good start against Queretaro.

Rayados starts the Clausura 2022 against the Gallos de Querétaro. ESPN

The Monterrey team has remained in the attempt to be crowned with that helmsman with whom they have reached the league, but both in the Clausura 2021 and in the Apertura 2021 they were eliminated in the quarterfinals, in the first by Santos and in the second for Atlas.

Below are the highlights of the duel of Monterrey against Queretaro inside the first day of Closing 2022:

Striped

High

Since the arrival of Javier Aguirre, The team has undergone several changes in its roster, but for the next tournament there were few modifications, but they monopolized the spotlight for the quality of players who joined.

One of them is Luis Romo, who arrived from Cruz Azul, a team with which he gained prominence and helped to be crowned in the Clausura 2021 with which they ended a 23-year drought without being crowned in the MX League. Now, the player’s job will be to become a fundamental piece of Striped, in order to help them be protagonists.

Romo hopes that Rayados will help him play in Europe. Imago7

Added to this is the return of Rodolfo Pizarro, who returns to the squad in search of new championships, since he was crowned with the team in the 2019 Concacaf Champions League and in the 2019 Apertura.

Pizarro left the team to play with Inter Miami, from the MLS; but now he leaves the North American team to rejoin Striped with a view to the Tournament Closing 2022.

Low

One of the young promises of the Monterrey. Carlos Rodríguez, ended up leaving the institution, by virtue of the fact that he went to Cruz Azul in a transaction in which there was a barter for Luis Romo, who is now the reinforcement of the campus led by Javier Aguirre.

Carlos Rodriguez emerged from the basic forces of the Monterrey group and became a relevant element within Striped, team with which he had different achievements.

The midfielder was crowned with the squad in the Concacaf Champions League in the 2019 and 2021 editions, in addition to the 2019 Apertura Tournament and an MX Cup.

His performance with the Monterrey team allowed him to be called up to the Mexican National Team, both the senior and the one that played the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but now he left the Monterrey team to try his luck with Cruz Azul.

Queretaro

High

The White Roosters They made several modifications to their squad, among which the arrivals of the players Toño Rodríguez, Fidel Martínez and Jonathan González stood out, who will try to collaborate with the squad to achieve the objectives set.

Fidel Martínez joined the Queretaro after passing through Xolos and will fight to appear before the goals of the rivals to be a reference in the attack and Jonathan González arrives after having entered with Necaxa, where he did not have the results he expected, but now he will fight to be an important element in the midfield of this team. For his part, goalkeeper Toño Rodríguez is thirsty for revenge after his departure from Chivas.

Also joining the ranks were Juan Romagnoli, Enzo Martínez, Carlos Zamora, José Angulo, Leonardo Sequeira and Jefferson Ojuela, who are expected to help the squad achieve positive results.

Low

The only casualty he had Queretaro facing the next tournament was Kevin Ramírez, who was left out of the team’s plans and therefore was transferred to Puebla heading to the Closing 2022.

The Uruguayan player reached the White Roosters In 2020, he managed to be a starter in the team and contributed with six touchdowns in his time with the team, but now he will try his luck with those of the Strip.

Questions for the Closing 2022

Will Rodolfo Pizarro be better than Vergara? To

The Mexican returned to Striped after his time at Inter Miami of the MLS and will do so in search of improving what he did in his first stage with the team, in which he was crowned with the squad in the Apertura 2019 and in the Concachampions of the same year.

Pizarro’s challenge will be to overcome what he did and show that he can be a better option than Duvan Vergara for the team, after the Colombian stood out with his contribution to attack, showing himself as an unbalancing player who scored four scores and had an assist during the game. Opening 2021.

After trying his luck in the MLS, Rodolfo Pizarro will wear the colors of Rayados Imago7

Will Luis Romo be a better solution than Rodríguez? To

The now former Cruz Azul player will have the task of showing that he is a better option for Carlos Rodríguez, after he arrived at Striped in the barter in which precisely the latter emigrated to La Maquina.

Romo became a relevant element in the capital’s team, which he helped to be crowned in the Clausura 2021 that allowed the team to end a 23-year drought without championships, and now under the command of Javier Aguirre will have to show that he can be a decisive player in the midfield of the Monterrey.

Will Javier Aguirre be crowned in Liga MX with Rayados? To

The strategist is one of the best of the Mexican deck that returned to the MX League after 20 years to lead the Monterrey, but he has the pending account of being champion with that team.

Aguirre has two tournaments with Striped and in both he has reached the league, in the Clausura 2021 he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Santos and in the Apertura 2021 he had to play the repechage to reach the next round, but he could not reach the semifinals after he lost against Atlas, so now he will have his sights set on winning the team for the first time.

Javier Aguirre’s Rayados deserve as a gift to be protagonists in this Closing 2022. Imago7

Can Querétaro improve what was done last tournament? To

The White Roosters They will have, in the contest that is about to start, the challenge of improving what was done in the previous tournament, after they stayed in the attempt to reach the league for the title.

Queretaro He had to play the playoffs in Apertura 2021, in which he lost 5-0 against Santos, so now they will have the task of improving their performance to reach the quarterfinals and fight for the championship.