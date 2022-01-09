PS Plus did not give Persona 5 Strikers in all regions and there are angry fans

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation Plus users agree that the service started the year very well, as titles such as Deep rock galactic Y DiRT 5. The great surprise for many was undoubtedly Persona 5 Strikers, title that completes the January lineup.

Not all subscribers to the service are happy as, as is often the case, Sony offered different games depending on the region. The bad news for many is that Persona 5 Strikers it was not one of the titles for January in some regions. For this reason, there are fans who are disappointed with PlayStation Plus.

Find out: Free! These are the games you can download this weekend

Some PS Plus users were unable to get Persona 5 Strikers

For many players, Persona 5 Strikers it is the most attractive title that PlayStation Plus offers this month. For this reason, some subscribers are unhappy as the ATLUS game was not part of the month’s lineup in some regions.

The community has complained about this move by Sony and that, in addition, it offered in exchange a title that few know and that of course left fans of Person. Is about How to Survive 2.

In case you don’t know, it is a survival game for several players, who will have to do what they can to survive a world full of zombies. This unexpected game changer happened in some regions of the Middle East.

So players from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and other countries in the region were left wanting to enjoy Persona 5 Strikers at no additional cost. It is worth mentioning that the rest of the games were the same as in the West.

This came to light thanks to players from that region telling on reddit their disappointment when they realized they would receive How to Survive 2 instead of the Phantom Thieves adventure. Some of them took the opportunity to complain and mention that their region’s PS Store is missing many games that are available in other countries.

It is not the first time that something similar has happened, as something similar happened during December. This since Japanese players had access in total to 4 games, among which was Judgment, a title that was not offered as part of the service in the West.

In case you missed it: they say that the remake of The last of us is almost ready and it will debut this year

In this link you can find all the news related to PlayStation Plus.

Related Video: The Most Anticipated Video Games of January 2022

Fountain