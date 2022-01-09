Pokémon: Mexican was the director of Electric, music video of Katy Perry and Pikachu

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Last week we told you that Katy Perry and The Pokémon Company released the music video for Electric. It is a theme that celebrates the 25th anniversary of Pokemon, the franchise starring pocket monsters. The video has been a success with millions of views, so you may be proud to know that it was directed by a Mexican.

What happens is that, as is made clear in the credits of Electric, the video in which we can see Katty Perry with Pikachu was directed by Carlos López Estrada. It is about a young Mexican filmmaker who, at 32 years of age, has worked in important productions.

Don’t you believe us? Then we leave you a screenshot in which you can see it:

In case it is not enough, we invite you to click here to see Electric and check it out for yourself.

Who is Carlos López Estrada, the director of Electric, video of Pokemon?

In case the world of cinema interests you little, it is very likely that you have never heard of Carlos López Estrada. However, little by little he has made his way into this complicated industry thanks to his talent and dedication, so it is a matter of time before he is a name that is on everyone’s lips.

The Mexican, son of the famous television producer Carla Estrada, was born in 1988 in Mexico City. At the age of 13 he moved to the United States and there he studied at Chapman University in California.

The filmmaker is a fan of music videos and that is why he began to practice film making videos of this type. This led him to work with international artists such as Billie Eilish, Flying Lotus, Passion Pit, and most recently Katie Perry. He even went on to win a Latin Grammy thanks to his work on the video for I’m going by Jesse & Joy.

Now, Carlos López Estrada’s career is not limited to the music industry. What happens is that he was the co-director of Ray and the last dredgen, a Disney film that debuted this year on Disney +. He was also the director of acclaimed films such as Summertime Y Blind point. The latter was his debut in the world of cinema.

It is worth mentioning that Carlos López Estrada is also working on a new Disney animated film. At the moment there are not many details, but its premiere is expected in 2024.

Did you know that a Mexican had worked on the video of Pokemon and Katy Perry? What do you think of Carlos López Estrada’s work? Tell us in the comments.

