Pokémon Legends: Arceus: New official arts of the new Pokémon in the game – Nintenderos

After learning the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is an interesting round of images of the new Pokémon.

In this case, we have been able to see official arts of several of these Pokémon included in this delivery. Among them, we can see various regional forms of Hisui and other completely new Pokémon such as Kleavor.

We leave them below:

Return to Sinnoh with Pokémon Legends Arceus

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wilderness where endless discoveries await in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Watch, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action RPG set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to coexist in harmony. Your adventures unfold in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of research to create the first Pokédex in the region. Return to Sinnoh Once the Shining Diamond and Shimmering Pearl Sinnoh region, these lands boast true natural wonders. Also print landscapes and quite a few wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to hold the key to solving a strange phenomenon that affects certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected with your adventure? The Galaxy Team is made up of the most diverse people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to Team Galaxia’s research division, and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

Fountain.