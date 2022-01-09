Players Protest Red Dead Online’s Lack of Content, Trending ‘Save Red Dead Online’ Tagline on Twitter

The status of Red Dead Online has been heavily criticized for several years now, as Rockstar Games is not giving it the same importance compared to GTA V Online. Although, a little less than 2 years ago, the Players protested the lack of Red Dead Online content by appearing dressed as clowns all over the Wild West, and participating in different activities. After so many criticisms of all kinds, Rockstar Games began adding content on a weekly basis, although it has not been what players expected, as they believe that the game has not managed to reach its true potential.

Now, the latest Red Dead Online update has only generated more anguish and tension among the gaming community. Rockstar Games announced bonuses and a few minor updates for the new year, which have caused players to explode over the lack of Red Dead Online content, making the slogan ‘Save Red Dead Online’ trending on Twitter.

Red Dead Redemption 2 fans ask Rockstar Games to expand the story with a DLC

The criticisms that have been published under the hashtag #SaveRedDeadOnline and in the responses to Rockstar Games tweet, makes us see that the Red Dead Redemption 2 online needs a big change for players to return to the servers, which are currently very empty. In addition to this, various rumors have indicated that Rockstar could start with monthly updates instead of weekly, which has left many speculating on the abandonment of Red Dead Online.