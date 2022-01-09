Penelope Cruz wins the National Critics Society Award for ‘Parallel Mothers’

It is not crazy to say that Penelope Cruz could win her first Oscar for Best Leading Actress in 2022. Her performance in ‘Parallel Mothers’, which already earned her the Volpi Cup at the Venice Film Festival, has just awarded her the Best Actress award at the National Society of Film Critics Awards.

It thus prevails over the other nominees, Renat Reinsve for ‘The worst person in the world’ and Alana Haim for ‘Licorice Pizza’. And get a run in the Oscar race. The Spanish actress sounds like one of the favorites to receive the award at the Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 27. Other possible favorites are Kristen Stewart for ‘Spencer’, Lady Gaga for ‘La Casa Gucci’, Nicole Kidman for ‘Being the Ricardos’, Olivia Colman for ‘The Lost Daughter’ or Jessica Chastain for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’. We will get closer to clearing up doubts on February 8, when the nominations for the 94th edition of the Oscars are announced.

It is not the first time that the Academy has chosen an interpretation of Penelope Cruz as one of the best of the year. In 2007 she was already nominated in the category of Best Leading Actress for ‘Volver’, although she did not win it. She did win the statuette two years later, although in the category of Best Supporting Actress for her performance in ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona’. A year later she was nominated in the same category for ‘Nine’, although she did not take it. Therefore, if Cruz receives the more than likely nomination this year, it would be the fourth time in his career.

‘Drive My Car’ sweeps

‘Drive My Car’, a Japanese film by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, has swept the awards given by the National Society of Critics, receiving the awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Hidetoshi Nishijima. The Hamaguchi award was also given to him for his work on ‘The Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’. ‘Drive My Car’, one of the films of the year and which will undoubtedly be present at the Oscars, will hit Spanish cinemas on February 4 from Elástica Films and Filmin.

The rest of the track record is completed by ‘Flee’ (Best Non-Fiction Film), Ruth Negga (Best Supporting Actress for ‘Claroscuro’), Anders Danielsen Lie (Best Supporting Actor for ‘The Worst Person in the World’) and ‘El green knight ‘, winner of the award for Best Cinematography for Andrew Droz Palermo.