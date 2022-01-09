Penelope Cruz and Anne Hathaway showed off at a Chanel event

Penelope Cruz Y Anne Hathaway attended the event Chanel in tribute to Penelope, as the French brand’s muse and for her monumental acting career. Both shone with their looks of the maison and we analyze them in this note.

Different celebrities such as the Spanish singer Rosalía and the actress Diane Kruger were another of those present at the gala of Chanel but the ones that surprised the most were definitely Penelope Cruz and Anne Hathaway, with their classic dresses and that will remain forever in our fashionista memory.

Penelope Cruz becomes a legend with this Chanel dress. Photo: Elle.

Penelope Cruz It was the most important of the evening, for the tribute that the international firm paid him. As we are used to, the actress arrived on the red carpet to shine and be definitely the one who defends with her looks to Chanel.

The Spanish celebrity surprised with a red satin dress with an asymmetrical skirt, a bateau neckline with jeweled appliqués and a bow detail to close the neckline. The piece also had pockets on the sides that gave that informal look to a classic dress.

At the 2018 Oscars, Penelope Cruz wore a dress very similar to that of the Chanel gala. Photo: Vanity Fair.

Penelope Cruz She already wore a dress very similar to the Oscars 2018 for its pockets, the detail of the bow and the shape of the skirt but in black and white. An extra Hollywood dress made specifically for the red carpet thanks to the brightness of the piece that Penelope Cruz He knew how to accompany very well with an updo with bangs and nude makeup.

Anne Hathaway represented Chanel on her more sober and conservative side. We love! Photo: Elle.

On the other hand we have Anne Hathaway who opted for a dress a little more conservative than that of the Spanish. One piece Chanel with thick straps, square neckline, and column cut in gray, white and black brocade. The actress added that special extra with some white ankle boots and a mini bag from the house.

Her hair was one of the most natural looks of the night as well as her makeup, the bushy and arched eyebrows were the protagonists of her face.

Penelope Cruz and Anne Hathaway show us what the true style is Chanel classic that we all wish to have.