Penelope Cruz and Anne Hathaway showed off at a Chanel event

Penelope Cruz Y Anne Hathaway attended the event Chanel in tribute to Penelope, as the French brand’s muse and for her monumental acting career. Both shone with their looks of the maison and we analyze them in this note.

Different celebrities such as the Spanish singer Rosalía and the actress Diane Kruger were another of those present at the gala of Chanel but the ones that surprised the most were definitely Penelope Cruz and Anne Hathaway, with their classic dresses and that will remain forever in our fashionista memory.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker