Oscar 2021: all winners

Watch: Highlights from the Oscars 2021

Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Zendaya made the star-studded roster of Oscar presenters. Here’s who won what at the 93rd Academy Awards that took place overnight at two venues: Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and the usual home of the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

David Fincher’s Netflix movie Man led the nominations with 10 in total, while The father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Land of nomads, south of metal Y The Chicago 7 trial they all followed with six nods each.

The big winner of the night was Land of nomads, which won three awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.

Six films won two awards, with The father, Man, metal sound, Soul, Judas and the Black Messiah all handling a couple of awards.

Director / Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of Best Direction and Best Picture for “Nomadland” (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images)

Oscars 2021 Categories

Better picture

A still from Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

WINNER: Land of nomads

The father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Man

Minari

Promising young woman

metal sound

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Frances McDormand and Chloe Zhao, winners of Best Picture for “Nomadland.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images)

WINNER: Frances McDormand, Land of nomads

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s black background

andra’s day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

vanessa kirby, pieces of a woman

carey mulligan, Promising young woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Anthony Hopkins won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “The Father.” (Credit: Lionsgate)

WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The father

Riz Ahmed, metal sound

chadwick boseman, Ma Rainey’s black background

Old Gary, Man

steven yun, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Daniel Kaluuya, Winner of Supporting Actor for “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images)

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago 7 trial

Leslie Odom Jr., one night in miami

Pablo Raci, metal sound

lake stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the Best Actress Award in a Supporting Role for “Minari,” poses in the Oscars press room on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, Pool)

WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Maria Bakalova, Borat Post Movie

glenn close, Peasant Elegy

Olivia Colman, The father

Amanda Seyfried, Man

best director

Director / Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of Best Picture for “Nomadland” (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images)

WINNER: Cloe Zhao, Land of nomads

Thomas Vinterberg, Another round

David Fincher, Man

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

emerald fennell, Promising young woman

Best Screenplay (Original Screenplay)

Emerald Fennell, winner of the Best Original Screenplay Award for “Promising Young Woman” (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello, Pool)

WINNER: Promising young woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

metal sound

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Screenplay (Adapted Screenplay)

Florian Zeller smiles as he holds up his Oscar statuette after winning Best Adapted Screenplay for ‘The Father’ at an Oscars screening on Monday, April 26, 2021, in Paris, France. (AP Photo / Lewis Joly, Pool)

WINNER: The father

Borat Post Movie

Land of nomads

one night in miami

the White tiger

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: Another round

Better days

Collective

The man who sold his skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Soul

Ahead

On the moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolf walkers

Best Documentary Feature Film

WINNER: My master octopus

Collective

Cripple camp

The mole agent

Hour

Best Film Editing

WINNER: metal sound

The father

Land of nomads

Promising young woman

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Photography

WINNER: Man

Judas and the Black Messiah

Land of nomads

The Chicago 7 trial

Best Music (Original Score)

WINNER: Soul

Give 5 bloods

Man

Minari

Best Music (Original Song)

WINNER: ‘Fight for you’, Judas and the Black Messiah

‘Hear My Voice’, The Chicago 7 Trial

‘Husavik’, Eurovision Song Contest

‘Io Sí (Seen)’, Life ahead

‘Speak Now’, One Night In Miami

Better sound

WINNER: metal sound

Greyhound

Man

Soul

Better visual effects

WINNER: Beginning

love and monsters

the midnight sky

mulan

the only ivan

Best Production Design

The father

Ma Rainey’s black background

WINNER: Man

Beginning

Best Costume Design

emma

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s black background

Man

mulan

pinocchio

Makeup and Hairdressing

emma

Peasant Elegy

WINNER: Ma Rainey’s black background

Man

pinocchio

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

WINNER: If something happens I love you

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live Action Short Film

feeling through

The room of letters

The present

WINNER: Two distant strangers

White eye

Documentary Short Film

WINNER: Colette

A concert is a conversation

Do not divide

Hunger pavilion

A love song for Latasha

