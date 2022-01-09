Oscar 2021: all winners
Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Zendaya made the star-studded roster of Oscar presenters. Here’s who won what at the 93rd Academy Awards that took place overnight at two venues: Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and the usual home of the Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
David Fincher’s Netflix movie Man led the nominations with 10 in total, while The father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Land of nomads, south of metal Y The Chicago 7 trial they all followed with six nods each.
The big winner of the night was Land of nomads, which won three awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for Frances McDormand.
Six films won two awards, with The father, Man, metal sound, Soul, Judas and the Black Messiah all handling a couple of awards.
Oscars 2021 Categories
Better picture
WINNER: Land of nomads
The father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Man
Minari
Promising young woman
metal sound
The Chicago 7 trial
Best Actress in a Leading Role
WINNER: Frances McDormand, Land of nomads
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s black background
andra’s day, United States vs. Billie Holiday
vanessa kirby, pieces of a woman
carey mulligan, Promising young woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
WINNER: Anthony Hopkins, The father
Riz Ahmed, metal sound
chadwick boseman, Ma Rainey’s black background
Old Gary, Man
steven yun, Minari
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Chicago 7 trial
Leslie Odom Jr., one night in miami
Pablo Raci, metal sound
lake stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Maria Bakalova, Borat Post Movie
glenn close, Peasant Elegy
Olivia Colman, The father
Amanda Seyfried, Man
best director
WINNER: Cloe Zhao, Land of nomads
Thomas Vinterberg, Another round
David Fincher, Man
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
emerald fennell, Promising young woman
Best Screenplay (Original Screenplay)
WINNER: Promising young woman
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
metal sound
The Chicago 7 trial
Best Screenplay (Adapted Screenplay)
WINNER: The father
Borat Post Movie
Land of nomads
one night in miami
the White tiger
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Another round
Better days
Collective
The man who sold his skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Soul
Ahead
On the moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolf walkers
Best Documentary Feature Film
WINNER: My master octopus
Collective
Cripple camp
The mole agent
Hour
Best Film Editing
WINNER: metal sound
The father
Land of nomads
Promising young woman
The Chicago 7 trial
Best Photography
WINNER: Man
Judas and the Black Messiah
World News
Land of nomads
The Chicago 7 trial
Best Music (Original Score)
WINNER: Soul
Give 5 bloods
Man
World News
Minari
Best Music (Original Song)
WINNER: ‘Fight for you’, Judas and the Black Messiah
‘Hear My Voice’, The Chicago 7 Trial
‘Husavik’, Eurovision Song Contest
‘Io Sí (Seen)’, Life ahead
‘Speak Now’, One Night In Miami
Better sound
WINNER: metal sound
Greyhound
Man
World News
Soul
Better visual effects
WINNER: Beginning
love and monsters
the midnight sky
mulan
the only ivan
Best Production Design
The father
Ma Rainey’s black background
WINNER: Man
World News
Beginning
Best Costume Design
emma
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s black background
Man
mulan
pinocchio
Makeup and Hairdressing
emma
Peasant Elegy
WINNER: Ma Rainey’s black background
Man
pinocchio
Best Animated Short Film
Burrow
Genius Loci
WINNER: If something happens I love you
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live Action Short Film
feeling through
The room of letters
The present
WINNER: Two distant strangers
White eye
Documentary Short Film
WINNER: Colette
A concert is a conversation
Do not divide
Hunger pavilion
A love song for Latasha
