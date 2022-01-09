One day, the success of Anne Hathaway that Netflix will transform into a series – Para Ti Magazine

The beautiful love film that Anne Hathaway starred in with Jim Sturgess will go into series format, in a new bet from the streaming platform: we will tell you all the details.

One day was a event when it was released a little over ten years and continues to be, as it continues to make thousands of romantics sigh who keep it as one of the favorites of the genre on the streaming platform. For this reason, the spokesperson for Netflix UK, Anne Mensah, announced that they are working on a new adaptation of the romance between Emma and Dexter.

The story is based on the bestselling novel by David nicholls and tells an epic and tragicomic love story. “Each episode catches up with the central characters, Em and Dex, on a specific day, July 15, as they grow and change, reunite and separate, experience joy and heartbreak,” says one of the publications of Netflix on Twitter.

For the script, a team made up of Vinay Patel, Anna Jordan and the winner of BAFTA Nicole Taylor. Like in the book, Emma and Dexter they only have one meeting a year, so each chapter of the series would cover a different one, although for now, none of the protagonists in this new adaptation has been confirmed.

The movie starring Anne Hathaway Y Jim Sturgess is available on Netflix so that you can relive the story of a couple of excited young people who “after a brief college romance, pursue personal dreams, but meet on the same day each year to talk about their lives and their loves.”

