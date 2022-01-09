Omicron disease is like a “flash in the pan”; ends quickly: Salud CDMX

The Health Secretary From Mexico City, Oliva López Arellano, noted that the symptoms of COVID-19 generated by the variant omicron they’re like “backpack flare”Because they happen very fast.

At a press conference, the official confirmed that this new variable of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus it has already begun to displace delta as the dominant variant in the country’s capital.

He explained that omicron does indeed have a higher degree of transmissibility and it produces more infections, but it has not been shown to be more aggressive or cause more serious illness in people.

“Its predominant form is that it stays in the upper respiratory tract and then it gives a picture much more similar to a Common cold, with symptoms of runny nose, headache, sore throat, headache, there may be a cut body “, he detailed.

And he pointed out that, as with the other variants, the most important thing is that people isolate themselves when detecting the first symptoms, because that is the best way to cut the chains of contagion.

Another characteristic of omicron is that it is a fast contagion. It is, to put it colloquially, like a flash in the pan: it starts fast and ends fast. Oliva López Arellano Secretary of Health of Mexico City

In this way, the official called on people with symptoms to assume that they have COVID and they are kept in their homes, since it is not absolutely necessary that they be tested.

He recalled that the most worrisome symptoms and why going to a hospital should be considered is having a oxygenation below 90 points and a fever constant that does not go away.

The omicron is “like a flare of a mat” …

CDMX at green traffic light despite omicron

The Government of Mexico City reported that the entity will remain one more week in green color of traffic lights which measures the risk of COVID-19, since they are indicated by health personnel that allow them to remain in this phase.

The capital of the country registers 622 people hospitalized for having contracted the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, of which 498 remain in beds that do not require a mechanical ventilator. Which represents a stability figure.

In addition, the Government of Mexico City reported that 90 percent of people hospitalized for COVID-19 during the last days, do not have vaccine. Therefore, people who have not been immunized are asked to do so in the campaign for stragglers.