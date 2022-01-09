now 2 for 20 euros

Started already at winter sales, it is the majority of department stores that make large discounts and discounts on most of its products. In this way, Ikea offers a section of great opportunities that you can find directly on its website.

One of the star products for our homes is the furniture that stores all the shoes and belongings of our house for a price of two for 20 euros. A piece of furniture that you can place in any part of the house in a simple way and without taking up space.

A storage cabinet that you can use the upper part to support the briefcase, the mobile phone or the keys. A shallow solution, ideal for small entrances.

IKEA storage unit

Although its main function is the shoe storage, from Ikea suggest its use for other accessories that we use daily. Its minimalist and modern design gives an elegant look to our house and is very useful for storing any item.

As it has little depth, it takes up little space and is ideal for storing shoes, gloves or scarves.

If your needs change, you can expand your storage space by stacking multiple cabinets or placing them side by side.

Measures