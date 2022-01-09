Novak Djokovic: what to think of him?

From the heights of his room, in the austere Melbourne hotel that serves as his cell and refuge, Novak Djokovic ignores the crowd below.

Enraged, the crowd waved Serbian flags and lamented the closure of the myth of tennis, an icon of the sport and also a human being.

You can be everything at once, myth and human.

No?

Not everyone sees it that way.

He himself, Novak Djokovic, seems to disagree.

(…)

For some time now – and in particular since we have been living in a pandemic – Djokovic has pushed us to the limit.

For example, he organizes a tournament in the Balkans, an event that includes dinners and parties, and he breaks the safety and distance rules and everyone else who gets it, including himself and his wife.





Other times he questions the effectiveness of vaccines.

Others, the length of the confinements.

Others, he is expelled from a tournament for throwing a ball at a judge.

Protesters in defense of Djokovic, this Saturday in Vienna Florian Wieser / AFP

In June 2020, after the criticism that the Adria Tour case had earned him, he instagramed:

– The boats do not sink because of the water around them but because of the water that enters. Do not allow them to enter inside you and drag you to the bottom.

Steeped in himself, Novak Djokovic forgets who he is. You are not aware of the weight of your words and your messages.

Like it or not, he is a role model for millions of people.

A universal case

Incommunicated in a hotel, the Serb can follow his case on television: his name is universal

He doesn’t give a damn.

Djokovic says he identifies with Daniil Medvedev and Sasha Zverev. They are questionable references: with them at the helm, a thick cloak of darkness would be spread over the world of sport.

Medvedev often faces the public – whoever, wherever he goes – and Zverev could face prosecution in the coming months as an abuser. Olga Sharypova, her ex-partner, shudders with terror when she hears the German’s name.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are the antipodes of the Serbian.

Although Federer looks the other way, Nadal gets wetter:

– The world has already suffered enough not to follow the rules – Nadal said these days in Australia when asked about the Djokovic case.

Srdjan Djokovic, father of Novak Djokovic, addresses the crowd in front of the Belgrade National Assembly this Saturday Zorana Jevtic / REUTERS

The Djokovic affair unnerves the Australian government, as it questions the rigor of its anti-pandemic system, according to some experts the most efficient in the world. While the universe was startled, fell ill, coughed, suffocated and died, the death toll in the country remained minuscule, a consequence of the very low population density but also of the demanding conditions of entry.

From his room at the Park Hotel (120 euros per night; according to the Serbian authorities, “a hotel that does not meet minimally acceptable conditions”), Djokovic, a sports legend and also a human being, devours gluten-free food, trains with treadmills. of TRX and remains incommunicado (he has been given a laptop but his mobile phone has been withdrawn: he has not tweeted or Instagrammed since January 4, the day he entered the country), pending the events.

You can follow them on television.

His name is universal.

The Djokovic case is covered in all the media, in all forums, on all newscasts, in all countries.

Tomorrow the verdict will come out.

Djokovic’s defense insists that his client had entered the country under an exemption from Tennis Australia: he did not need to be vaccinated, since he had overcome the coronavirus in mid-December (despite the fact that in those days it had been seen in various social events, without a mask and without social distance).





The Australian authorities argue among themselves. We are witnessing a cacophony of bickering in which denials and crude political maneuvers are mixed.

The Serbian ambassador to Australia demands the immediate “release” of Djokovic. Its president, Aleksandar Vucic, says the matter “will have diplomatic consequences.” The government of Victoria (one of the six states of Australia; each of them has its own regulations for the management of the pandemic) says not to mention.

Annoying tangle

The Djokovic affair unnerves Australia: it questions the rigor of its pandemic system

The decision is in the hands of a local court, and will lead to one of two resolutions: o Djokovic receives permission to enter the country (technically he is in limbo, like Tom Hanks in The terminal), or you get on a plane and are deported to your country, only to return when you have been vaccinated.

Perhaps believing himself above all these troubles, Djokovic questions this world while the world questions him. Perhaps you forget something: it is a myth of sport, but it is also as contradictory as a man.





