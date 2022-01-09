No stars or live broadcast: this will be the Golden Globes 2022

Golden Globes 2022: Winners will be announced on social media and in a post-event statement (Photo by Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the Golden Globes, will present its film and television awards this Sunday from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles off the air, no nominees, celebrity guests, red carpet, press, or even a live broadcast. Winners will be announced via Twitter.

“The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” lead the nominations with seven entries each.

Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants will gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a private 90-minute event. The names of the winners will be revealed in real time on the entity’s website and networks.

The HFPA explained Tuesday that “there will be no audience”And indicated that the select group of association members and guests from their social programs who will be there must show a complete vaccination certificate with booster doses and a PCR test taken 48 hours before the event. “There will be no red carpet. Applications for press accreditations will not be accepted for this event ”, added the HFPA.

It was already known that NBC was not going to broadcast these Golden Globes for the first time since 1996, but last week it was revealed that there will be no live broadcast on the internet either. All these measures collide with the DNA of the Golden Globes, which, traditionally, were one of the most glamorous, anticipated and exciting parties in Hollywood.

Last year, NBC abandoned its plans to televise the event after criticism received by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes for the annual film and television awards, one of the most important before the Oscars.

Every year, the world of cinema came together at the beginning of January to uncork the film awards season with a spectacular event packed with figures from the big screen and with a red carpet in which the glasses of champagne did not stop coming and going. . Unlike the ceremonial and formal Oscars, the Golden Globes were betting on a much more casual and fun tone – that was very juicy for presenters like Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey – and had the incentive to include among their awards most prestigious of television. However, these awards, which sometimes came to compete in impact and echo with the Oscars, now look into the abyss.

You cannot say that the descent into hell of the Golden Globes was a surprise in Hollywood. Accusations of corruption and highly debatable behavior by HFPA members had been known for years and were even joked at the galas themselves.

Among other dubious ethical practices, Golden Globes voters took advantage of fabulous trips and luxury gifts from studios, television networks and streaming platforms. In this sense, many people connected the controversial nominations for the comedy “Emily in Paris” last year with a visit that members of the HFPA made to Paris courtesy of the series and that included stays in a hotel of $ 1,400 a night.

The newspaper Los Angeles Times he was the one who revealed the ins and outs of this trip and the one who unveiled another scandal: that among the 87 HFPA members, many of them retired, there was no black person. This and similar news created an unsustainable spiral and Hollywood studios and the television world said enough. In any case, it should not be forgotten that the Golden Globes malfunction was also useful for a long time for those seeking nominations: it is easier to convince 87 people to vote for this or that film at the Golden Globes than to do the same with the 10,000 or so members of the Hollywood Academy for the Oscars.

In addition, the HFPA sang the “mea culpa,” invited new members to increase diversity, and established new standards of conduct regarding travel or gifts. But the film and television industry, with stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise at the helm, has not changed its position of boycott before a reform that was announced in the midst of lawsuits, resignations and cross accusations between the members of the HFPA.

The HFPA promised reforms during the 78th edition of the awards last year, but its long-time broadcast partner, NBC, announced in May that it would not broadcast the Globes in 2022 because “un change of this magnitude requires time and work ”. The station usually pays about $ 60 million for broadcast rights to the awards gala, one of the most viewed after the Oscars and the Grammys.

After the NBC hit, it was anticipated that the HFPA would simply not award awards this year. Hollywood studios and publicists also largely chose not to commit to the group as in previous years., and some declined to submit films for consideration for a nomination. When the nominees were announced last month, few publicly celebrated.

This year, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama “Belfast “, about growing up during the Northern Irish conflict, and “The Power of the Dog“(” The Power of the Dog “) by Jane Campion, a gothic western set in 1925 in Montana with Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, topped the list of candidates with seven nominations each, including for best drama film. HBO’s “Succession” leads the TV side with five mentions, including best drama series.

Many famous actors are also nominated, such as Will Smith for “King Richard,” Kristen Stewart for “Spencer,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” (“The Macbeth Tragedy”), Ben Affleck for “The Tender Bar” and Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci” (“Gucci House”). In a normal year, this would be added to the promotional campaigns and advertisements for the films, but this year most chose not to recognize the nominations.

Next the complete list:

MOVIE THEATER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West side story

Best Drama Movie

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King richard

The Power of the Dog

Best direction

Kenneth Branagh by Belfast

Jane Campion by The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal by The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg by West side story

Denis Villeneuve for Dune

Best foreign film

Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

To hero (Iran and France)

Parallel Mothers, Spain)

Best Screenplay for a Film

Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh by Belfast

Jane Campion by The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay by Don’t look up

Aaron Sorkin by Being the Ricardos

Best Original Song for a Film

“Be Alive”, by King richard

“Two caterpillars”, by Charm

“Down to Joy” by Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, by Respect

“No Time To Die”, by No Time To Die

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan by Belfast

Ciarán Hinds for Belfast

Troy Kotsur by CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee by The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Caitriona Balfe by Belfast

Ariana DeBose by West side story

Kirsten Dunst by The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis by King richard

Ruth Negga by Passing

Best Animated Film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and The Last Dragon

Best Actor in a Drama Movie

Mahershala Ali by Swan song

Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch by The Power of the Dog

Will Smith by King richard

Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Drama Movie

Jessica Chastain by The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman by The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga by House of gucci

Kristen Stewart by Spencer

Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard by Annette

Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence by Don’t look up

Emma Stone by Cruella

Rachel Zegler by West side story

Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio by Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage by Cyrano

Andrew Garfield by Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman by Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos for In the Heights

Best Original Soundtrack

Alexandre Desplat by The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco by Charm

Jonny Greenwood by The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias by Parallel Mothers (Parallel Mothers)

Hans Zimmer by Dune

TV

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson for Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult by The Great

Steve Martin by Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short by Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis by Ted lasso

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder by Hacks

Elle Fanning by The Great

Issa Rae by Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross by Black-ish

Jean Smart by Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox by Succession

Lee Jung-jae by The Squid Game (Squid Game)

Billy Porter by Pose

Jeremy Strong by Succession

Omar Sy by Lupine

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba by In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston by The Morning Show

Christine Baranski by The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss by The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Bettany by Wandavision

Oscar Isaac by Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton by Dopesick

Ewan McGregor for Halston

Tahar Rahim by The Serpent

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jessica Chastain by Scenes from a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen by Wandavision

Margaret Qualley by Maid

Kate Winslet by Mare of Easttown

Best TV Drama Series

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Television Movie

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Supporting Actress for Television

Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever by Dopesick

Andie MacDowell by Maid

Sarah Snook by Succession

Hannah Waddingham by Ted lasso

Best Supporting Actor for Television

Billy Crudup by The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin by Succession

Mark Duplass by The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein by Ted lasso

O Yeong-su for The Squid Game (Squid Game)

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

(With information from EFE and Reuters)

