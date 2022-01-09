No stars or live broadcast: this will be the Golden Globes 2022
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization behind the Golden Globes, will present its film and television awards this Sunday from the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles off the air, no nominees, celebrity guests, red carpet, press, or even a live broadcast. Winners will be announced via Twitter.
“The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast” lead the nominations with seven entries each.
Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants will gather at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a private 90-minute event. The names of the winners will be revealed in real time on the entity’s website and networks.
The HFPA explained Tuesday that “there will be no audience”And indicated that the select group of association members and guests from their social programs who will be there must show a complete vaccination certificate with booster doses and a PCR test taken 48 hours before the event. “There will be no red carpet. Applications for press accreditations will not be accepted for this event ”, added the HFPA.
It was already known that NBC was not going to broadcast these Golden Globes for the first time since 1996, but last week it was revealed that there will be no live broadcast on the internet either. All these measures collide with the DNA of the Golden Globes, which, traditionally, were one of the most glamorous, anticipated and exciting parties in Hollywood.
Every year, the world of cinema came together at the beginning of January to uncork the film awards season with a spectacular event packed with figures from the big screen and with a red carpet in which the glasses of champagne did not stop coming and going. . Unlike the ceremonial and formal Oscars, the Golden Globes were betting on a much more casual and fun tone – that was very juicy for presenters like Ricky Gervais, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey – and had the incentive to include among their awards most prestigious of television. However, these awards, which sometimes came to compete in impact and echo with the Oscars, now look into the abyss.
You cannot say that the descent into hell of the Golden Globes was a surprise in Hollywood. Accusations of corruption and highly debatable behavior by HFPA members had been known for years and were even joked at the galas themselves.
Among other dubious ethical practices, Golden Globes voters took advantage of fabulous trips and luxury gifts from studios, television networks and streaming platforms. In this sense, many people connected the controversial nominations for the comedy “Emily in Paris” last year with a visit that members of the HFPA made to Paris courtesy of the series and that included stays in a hotel of $ 1,400 a night.
The newspaper Los Angeles Times he was the one who revealed the ins and outs of this trip and the one who unveiled another scandal: that among the 87 HFPA members, many of them retired, there was no black person. This and similar news created an unsustainable spiral and Hollywood studios and the television world said enough. In any case, it should not be forgotten that the Golden Globes malfunction was also useful for a long time for those seeking nominations: it is easier to convince 87 people to vote for this or that film at the Golden Globes than to do the same with the 10,000 or so members of the Hollywood Academy for the Oscars.
In addition, the HFPA sang the “mea culpa,” invited new members to increase diversity, and established new standards of conduct regarding travel or gifts. But the film and television industry, with stars such as Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise at the helm, has not changed its position of boycott before a reform that was announced in the midst of lawsuits, resignations and cross accusations between the members of the HFPA.
The HFPA promised reforms during the 78th edition of the awards last year, but its long-time broadcast partner, NBC, announced in May that it would not broadcast the Globes in 2022 because “un change of this magnitude requires time and work ”. The station usually pays about $ 60 million for broadcast rights to the awards gala, one of the most viewed after the Oscars and the Grammys.
After the NBC hit, it was anticipated that the HFPA would simply not award awards this year. Hollywood studios and publicists also largely chose not to commit to the group as in previous years., and some declined to submit films for consideration for a nomination. When the nominees were announced last month, few publicly celebrated.
This year, Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical drama “Belfast “, about growing up during the Northern Irish conflict, and “The Power of the Dog“(” The Power of the Dog “) by Jane Campion, a gothic western set in 1925 in Montana with Kirsten Dunst and Benedict Cumberbatch, topped the list of candidates with seven nominations each, including for best drama film. HBO’s “Succession” leads the TV side with five mentions, including best drama series.
Many famous actors are also nominated, such as Will Smith for “King Richard,” Kristen Stewart for “Spencer,” Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up,” Denzel Washington for “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” (“The Macbeth Tragedy”), Ben Affleck for “The Tender Bar” and Lady Gaga for “House of Gucci” (“Gucci House”). In a normal year, this would be added to the promotional campaigns and advertisements for the films, but this year most chose not to recognize the nominations.
Next the complete list:
MOVIE THEATER
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick … Boom!
West side story
Best Drama Movie
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King richard
The Power of the Dog
Best direction
Kenneth Branagh by Belfast
Jane Campion by The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal by The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg by West side story
Denis Villeneuve for Dune
Best foreign film
Compartment No. 6 (Germany, Russia and Finland)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
To hero (Iran and France)
Parallel Mothers, Spain)
Best Screenplay for a Film
Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh by Belfast
Jane Campion by The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay by Don’t look up
Aaron Sorkin by Being the Ricardos
Best Original Song for a Film
“Be Alive”, by King richard
“Two caterpillars”, by Charm
“Down to Joy” by Belfast
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, by Respect
“No Time To Die”, by No Time To Die
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Ben Affleck by The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan by Belfast
Ciarán Hinds for Belfast
Troy Kotsur by CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee by The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Caitriona Balfe by Belfast
Ariana DeBose by West side story
Kirsten Dunst by The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis by King richard
Ruth Negga by Passing
Best Animated Film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and The Last Dragon
Best Actor in a Drama Movie
Mahershala Ali by Swan song
Javier Bardem for Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch by The Power of the Dog
Will Smith by King richard
Denzel Washington for The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Drama Movie
Jessica Chastain by The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman by The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman by Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga by House of gucci
Kristen Stewart by Spencer
Best Actress in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard by Annette
Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence by Don’t look up
Emma Stone by Cruella
Rachel Zegler by West side story
Best Actor in a Movie, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio by Don’t look up
Peter Dinklage by Cyrano
Andrew Garfield by Tick, Tick … Boom!
Cooper Hoffman by Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos for In the Heights
Best Original Soundtrack
Alexandre Desplat by The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco by Charm
Jonny Greenwood by The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias by Parallel Mothers (Parallel Mothers)
Hans Zimmer by Dune
TV
Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson for Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult by The Great
Steve Martin by Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short by Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis by Ted lasso
Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder by Hacks
Elle Fanning by The Great
Issa Rae by Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross by Black-ish
Jean Smart by Hacks
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox by Succession
Lee Jung-jae by The Squid Game (Squid Game)
Billy Porter by Pose
Jeremy Strong by Succession
Omar Sy by Lupine
Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Uzo Aduba by In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston by The Morning Show
Christine Baranski by The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss by The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Paul Bettany by Wandavision
Oscar Isaac by Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton by Dopesick
Ewan McGregor for Halston
Tahar Rahim by The Serpent
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Jessica Chastain by Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo by Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen by Wandavision
Margaret Qualley by Maid
Kate Winslet by Mare of Easttown
Best TV Drama Series
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Television Movie
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best Supporting Actress for Television
Jennifer Coolidge by The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever by Dopesick
Andie MacDowell by Maid
Sarah Snook by Succession
Hannah Waddingham by Ted lasso
Best Supporting Actor for Television
Billy Crudup by The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin by Succession
Mark Duplass by The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein by Ted lasso
O Yeong-su for The Squid Game (Squid Game)
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
(With information from EFE and Reuters)
