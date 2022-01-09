Nintendo Switch would already outsell the Wii, according to estimated figures

Today a new and interesting piece of information has been published that is directly related to Nintendo Switch and Wii. We are talking in this case of an estimated figure of total sales linked to Wii as well. The information comes to us after other estimates of 100 million Nintendo Switch sold worldwide.

As reported from last week’s estimates of VGChartz, the hybrid console would already exceed 101.88 million units sold worldwide, standing as well as the sixth best-selling console in history only behind PS2, Nintendo DS, Game Boy, PS4 and PS1. In this way, Nintendo Switch would have surpassed in total sales to Wii, which sold 101.63 million units in its entire life.

For now these figures are not official and we must wait for Nintendo Please confirm the Switch and Wii numbers to ensure these estimates are correct. What is clear is that this surprise was coming and is happening right now.

This is how Nintendo promotes Switch today

Nintendo Switch continues to sweep today, and this is how Nintendo is promoting it in 2022:

Nintendo Switch transforms to suit your situation and allows you to play the titles you want even if you don’t have much time. It is a new era in which you do not have to adapt your life to video games: now it is the console that adapts to your life. Enjoy your games when you want, where you want and how you want! Nintendo Switch has two controllers, one on each side of the console, that work together: the Joy-Con. If you attach the two Joy-Con to the Joy-Con controller holder, they will function as a conventional controller, while separately they will function as two fully functional individual controllers.

More than good vibes: Imagine that the Joy-Con is a glass filled with ice cubes. With HD vibration, when you tilt or move the Joy-Con you feel the ice cubes collide. There is one, there is another … the HD vibration is so realistic that you can even count the ice cubes, almost as if you were holding the glass with your bare hands. Shapes, movements and distances: The infrared motion camera on the right Joy-Con can detect shapes, movements and distances of objects it detects. For example, it can recognize the shape of players’ hands like when you play rock, paper, or scissors. This functionality also opens the door to new experiences like Nintendo Labo (sold separately).

